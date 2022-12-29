Christmas TV. It’s all connected! From Jack Ryan to Coronation Street. But How?..

..It was all a bit..SHIT.

Hate to be negative or even critical, sometimes. Would love to say all media is in rude health. It isn’t. In fact? I’d go so far as saying that the collective, derivative, soulless, uninspired mediocrity on show, is proof, that the end of the world has happened, already.

Let me start with JACK RYAN. I hate this more than life itself.

If you set up Russians as the baddies (makes sense, today): WHY THEN TAG ON AN INCOMPETENT CIA / Ryan is framed subplot?

Jack Ryan does not carry messages through embassies, jump into boats or any kind of either minor or major level espionage until he HAS to, in the Clancy books.

Harrison Ford, Alec Baldwin or Ben Affleck in a fight with baddies was a treat at the end; a conclusion , not a premise.

This Amazon imposter places Jack front and centre of the action, from outset. Which makes no sense, given he is an analyst not a field man and was injured, severely, when he did do action as a Marine.

And Krasinski would not convince me as a Cub Scout leader, let alone a CIA analyst or field agent.

The dialogue between Jack Ryan and Jim Greer would have Clancy reaching out from the afterlife to hunt down the writers. It’s THAT bad. Total misreading of the characters and their relationship / calibre.

The opening felt like a rip off from 1997’s brilliant thriller, THE PEACEMAKER. Fine. IF you’d given us Clooney as President Ryan, rather than a derivative Karsinski in a beard trying to look hard.

STOP making Russians drink 'wodka' and WHY ARE THEY ALWAYS PLAYED BY BRITS?? Very odd.

Moving on. And it’s a massive logic and tone/idiom leap but…

CORONATION STREET: Yes, I said lovely things about new baddie, Griff (Michael Condron). Rightly so. Because the MOMENT he leaves the screen? It gets dull. As in deathly dull.

They are using middle class idiom and imposing that on a working class Mancunian context. ‘I must do the prep for the Christmas dinner’. NOT a line one would hear outside the London luvvy media bubble.

Comedy is overused, ditto faux romance, as punctuation to the fixation with crime.

Corrie always had dark things happen and crime in the background. But those were the standout exceptions to the core comedy, working class values and character sketches. Today it’s the reverse.

There’s no point in riffing on Santa Clause magic, weddings and Carol singing, if beneath it all, you are just another derivative media studies video about gangsters n shit.

Oh and really, REALLY? Fizz and Tyrone going to see IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE? They would not even know what that film is. And if they did, they, like me, would think it sucked. As would their kids.

Common thread? It’s about writers of today, trading off motifs, morality and magic of yesteryear. But unearned, undeveloped and uninvited. They cover it with references to the past; reverential doffs of cap in the credits or Easter egg teasers in the script. Tom Clancy (RIP) is actually credited as an Executive Producer (on JACK RYAN, btw; not Coronation Street).

Fine, except it’s like an unworthy Emperor knowing they have no clothes and showing those off, anyway.

IMHO: It’s a generation of deeply dull writers who lack life experience, real world soul or even sufficient literary/cinematic expertise to truly give us something new or carry the torch for something old.

Same goes for every franchise, series, property out there, from STAR WARS to LORD OF THE RINGS and beyond. The makers know some stuff about the lore, for sure. But that sketchy excuse for substance will not cut it as a vision. Stop conning us.

If you really want to just give us unashamed rubbish? It is possible. Even at Christmas. Seriously. The following at least did not even pretend to have any substance or soul.

MRS BROWN’S BOYS (Once funny and warm; now it’s toilet humour; and a song as filler).

EASTENDERS (recycled plots form 2003, just without the menace/mystery/magic).

(recycled plots form 2003, just without the menace/mystery/magic). EMMERDALE (Bernice the sexy redhead snogs the middle class white collar patsy only for him to vomit. Because, of course, as he is not a gangster or something? He has to be inept. )..Etc..

Still, THE KING’S SPEECH was good.

As was the DOCTOR WHO preview.

I think I have made my point. HAPPY NEW YEAR 😉