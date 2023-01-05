James Cameron: King of the Double Standard?

He’s a nice Guy. He’s KING OF THE WORLD! But..

Look. I like Jim Cameron. We play Darts and Snooker a lot. With George Clooney. And the Pope!

Having said that?

1: He loves the environment, right? Sure. But all his movies sort of depend on the imagery of its destruction, for fun.

2: Jim is good mates with ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER. That is why he insisted Big Arnie was in TERMINATOR: DARK FATE. He then stated that putting Arnold and Linda Hamilton in said film explains why it flopped. No. It failed because it was SHIT.

3: He’s the ‘KING OF THE WORLD’ at the TITANIC Oscar win. Fine. Except he then insists on a moment of silent reflection for the victims of a ship sinking in 1912. Lovely. But: said sea based tragedy in question is not quite Schindler’s List level severity.

4: Endorsed DARK FATE and GENISYS. Then DISOWNED, both, effectively.

5: Builds strong women characters. Then lets them be a bit lost in development? Jamie Lee in TRUE LIES = downtrodden housewife who rediscovers mojo via a botched near affair and then, by posing as a prostitute. Her husband stalks her, in effect and yet wins the lady’s love again by proving he’s a hard bastard who murders terrorists. Yep. Oh and they both bully the attempted suitor from earlier in the movie. How nice and enlightened.

6: Cameron does not do comic book movies. Yet wrote a scriptment pitch for SPIDER-MAN, circa 1994? Um, James, James, James…

7: Undeniably, unimpeachably strong work ethic. Expects the best of the best of the best in his team, on his watch etc. Fine. Not exactly prolific, though, are we, Jim? One movie every what, ten years? Blimey. And they say Nurses have it tough 😉

DISCLAIMER: THIS PIECE IS INTENDED AS SATIRE. I HAVE EVERY RESPECT FOR JIM CAMERON. BIG TIME. YEP. 😉