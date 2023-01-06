Harry, On a Serious Note..

Some Balanced Criticism, Here.

The Good:

1: Agreed, Prince William was over cosseted with a needlessly bigger bedroom. Yes, he is Heir. But we are not in a truly feudal system anymore and King is a ceremonial title. Harry deserved an equal level of comfort. Or? Do away with the whole system, altogether.

2: Nobody can detract from Harry’s genuine, initial popularity. Wills looked like a human tic-tac by comparison initially (imho) and was rather lost in Harry’s glow of coolness. Now? Wills is a hero. A star. etc.

3: Meghan was a genuinely sexy, breezy injection of glam power. INITIALLY. Much needed. IE: Harry and Megz could have saved the Monarchy and promoted themselves, rather than destroying both brands.

4: Harry served his country and risked his life. That makes him a finer man than many, including the author of this blog. Fact.

5: Invictus Games remain a worthy, triumphant initiative and something to be proud of.

Having said that?

A: If you serve in the Armed Forces? You sign the Official Secrets Act, right?

So betraying ANY detail, from how they peel a spud or polish a boot, through to actual intel leak, is a prima facie, violation, surely? Ergo, spilling beans on a kill count is a BIG mistake. It just made Britain a refreshed target for a newly emboldened Taliban. Not good.

B: Nobody cares how Harry lost his virginity or did some drugs. Unless he did with Camilla, a horse and while snorting coke, off both. Make it interesting. Or do not go there at all.

C: Therapist on speed dial? REEEEALLLLY? If so, then how, by that logic, were Harry and or /Meghan, neglected by a pastoral care system?

D: ‘The ball’s in their court’ (Harry on reconciliation with Royal Family). No, Harry. It’s in YOURS. Because YOU STARTED THIS.

E: If there were a system of leaks in action, Harry?

Then why did YOU not use it, tactically, yourself? As in, maybe sneak to a Press contact about William’s bedroom size, get a better deal in the process and then claim plausible deniability? Not the brightest.

Oh and you just made Wills and Kate look cool and popular. Seriously, they will now be a glamorous, sexy, cool, beautiful, dedicated King and Queen. William is a nice guy, works hard and in his way, served his country with risk to life and limb, too.

You have propped the reign of King William and Queen Kate, Harry! Just by being rubbish in your own petulant self publicity and thereby exposing, also, albeit inadvertently, Meghan’s designs on world domination? Good Job!

NEXT UP? Harry will have to do something really dramatic.

Like change sex. Or go into space. On drugs.

The Royal Family, and Britain, do not look great in all of this. Make Zara the next Queen, I say and all will be fine. We do need a Monarchy: revenue, prestige, history, symbolism.

Just not THIS one, right now?

Time will tell what comes out of all this. It always does. GOD SAVE THE NOT QUITE KINGS.