ANTMAN QUANTUMANIA TRAILER 2 LANDS

And it’s..Fine? Exciting. Dark? Action Packed.

Right Idea. But the WRONG HERO to place in that dynamic?

I know how movie marketing works. Release an initial teaser and then graduate to the bigger stuff. Yet what we have here are two entirely contrasting and thereby, conflicting, tones. As in, entirely separate movies/genres?

Proof, if any were required, that there is no such thing as a ‘comic book movie’. Yet also, frustrating. Because the titular insect/human was never a big hitter.

His films existed as filler between the event tentpole Avengers pictures.

It therefore feels slightly ‘off’ to promote Paul Rudd to Downey level importance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Same way it was wrong to try placing Cumberbatch front and centre. These are indeed, important, as punctuation points and supporting cast members.

But they are simply not strong enough to sustain universe ending level threat dynamics or epic character arcs in which we are uninvested. Sorry!

That said? Visually stunning. Michelle Pfeiffer gets a bigger role and looks gorgeous (though would rather DC/Warners had returned her to Batman). KANG is shaping up as a genuinely menacing villain of Thanos level power. And one cannot help being curious about the Faustian pact premise to the piece, as well as how our heroes will prevail.

In that sense? Ok, Marvel: I am sold and ready to watch this. And that is a feeling about your films I have not had since 2019. Bodes well, genre and tone muddle aside.