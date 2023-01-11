EVIL DEAD VS RENFIELD!

Two new Trailers. Both Horror? Or not?

EVIL DEAD: Started as a kind of horror-comedy pastiche, right?

DRACULA: Once a very scary baddie. Now so over-saturated by reinvention and metatextual vampire crises that it’s almost easier to extract his own blood than derive any menace from the brand.

Connection? Two new takes, coming to cinemas. Each has a trailer for that event. But what is interesting here is that the former is the one exuding sheer, raw, evil and horror. The second? Appears to be going for full on genre-meld madness: adventure/comedy/super-hero/horror mashup?

I am curious about both movies. But it is the first (Evil Dead Rise) which by far works better as all out scary fest. Renfield has one USP: NICOLAS CAGE! BUYING CASTLE DRACULA!

See for yourselves, below.