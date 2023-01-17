Christoph Waltz actually Played BLOFELD a THIRD time?

Well, sorta.

Waltz had a VERY promising directorial debut. GEORGETOWN. Check it out. Vanessa Redgrave is in it and still owns the screen in her 80s. Waltz directs a bit like a proto Coen Brothers.

As in? Give him bigger budget for his second attempt and THAT’S A BINGO! Shows real skill. Tension, timing, terror. All ‘there’.

Why mention BOND?

Because I bring James Bond into EVERYTHING!

Waltz was ill served in the depiction of Blofeld. He ought to have played the character as an informer, giving false intel and inventing Blofeld as a kind of concept, rather than ‘being’ that character?

His menace is about the silent. The unsaid. That unexpected, inevitable, explosion of rage at the end. NOT the ‘I am the big bad’ menace which ironically enough, both Daniel ‘007’ Craig and Dave ‘I am a henchman’ Bautista or even Lea Seydoux could have done a LOT better?