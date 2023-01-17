GOLDEN GLOBES!

Muted, again? As in no fanfare. No fun? But worthy, in their way..

So, look. I am gutted that some of my own tips did not make the cut, here. LIVING ought have garnered Bill Nighy some merits, right? Countless other movies, too, which I saw, reviewed on occasion and loved, in any event: unrecognised.

That said? Well done to:

Steven Spielberg! Yes, he has produced a masterpiece in THE FABELMENS. Not quite what we expect of the bearded maestro? As in, small, tender, intimate. Not epic. And he does owe us a massive crowd pleaser. As in, shame he’s not doing an INDIANA JONES level blockbuster. Even so? Well done!

Speaking of which? LOTS of other worthy, blockbusting names got a nod.

Michelle Yeoh / Ke Huy Quan: Both awarded, suitably so, in acting categories. A triumph of age and experience as much as raw, timeless talent. Well done, Short Round and Wai-Lyn!

Both awarded, suitably so, in acting categories. A triumph of age and experience as much as raw, timeless talent. Well done, Short Round and Wai-Lyn! Austin Butler: His Elvis was pure perfection. Every phase of the man, captured. Well done on a richly deserved Golden Globe~!

His Elvis was pure perfection. Every phase of the man, captured. Well done on a richly deserved Golden Globe~! Jennifer Coolidge: Inspirational! Moving speech. Great performer, a blessing to every movie she’s in.

Inspirational! Moving speech. Great performer, a blessing to every movie she’s in. Evan Peters: Definitely a name to watch. Marvel: put him front an centre before DC bag him!

Definitely a name to watch. Marvel: put him front an centre before DC bag him! EDDIE MURPHY! Lifetime achievement award. At last! Though shame about the Will Smith joke.

Lifetime achievement award. At last! Though shame about the Will Smith joke. Kevin Costner: Sweet. I like it. Sweet. Ok. That’s enough 😉

WELL DONE, ALL WINNERS (and LOSERS!).