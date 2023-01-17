GOLDEN GLOBES!

Muted, again? As in no fanfare. No fun? But worthy, in their way..
So, look. I am gutted that some of my own tips did not make the cut, here. LIVING ought have garnered Bill Nighy some merits, right? Countless other movies, too, which I saw, reviewed on occasion and loved, in any event: unrecognised.
That said? Well done to:
Steven Spielberg! Yes, he has produced a masterpiece in THE FABELMENS. Not quite what we expect of the bearded maestro? As in, small, tender, intimate. Not epic. And he does owe us a massive crowd pleaser. As in, shame he’s not doing an INDIANA JONES level blockbuster. Even so? Well done!
Speaking of which? LOTS of other worthy, blockbusting names got a nod.
- Michelle Yeoh / Ke Huy Quan: Both awarded, suitably so, in acting categories. A triumph of age and experience as much as raw, timeless talent. Well done, Short Round and Wai-Lyn!
- Austin Butler: His Elvis was pure perfection. Every phase of the man, captured. Well done on a richly deserved Golden Globe~!
- Jennifer Coolidge: Inspirational! Moving speech. Great performer, a blessing to every movie she’s in.
- Evan Peters: Definitely a name to watch. Marvel: put him front an centre before DC bag him!
- EDDIE MURPHY! Lifetime achievement award. At last! Though shame about the Will Smith joke.
- Kevin Costner: Sweet. I like it. Sweet. Ok. That’s enough 😉
WELL DONE, ALL WINNERS (and LOSERS!).