What Kazuo did Next?

Kazuo Ishiguro: I have been reading your work.

And there is, like it or not, a pattern/theme/longing?

THIS MAN MUST WRITE MOVIES!!!

Seriously. He has been honest and frank. His time on Earth is limited. So he cannot over-invest his own writing skill in every second book pitch that comes to mind. I have solved that problem, via list of Directors, with whom, Kazuo is a natural fit. As follows:

RICHARD CURTIS/EMMA FREUD: I got tired of the ‘I hate Love Actually’ pieces which owned the ‘net in build up to Christmas. Is it a perfect film? NO! Lincoln and Neeson stories need an edit. Grant deserved own sequel. And so on. But dissecting its politics, 20 years later? Pathetic. Richard helped, not hindered, social progression, via film. And Emma Freud, as editor, basically made the LOVE ACTUALLY visual scheme ‘work’. As in she injected a kind of Kubrickian talent to rather basic edits of an airport, such that one can view the film as an almost silent movie and then, derive whatever moral motif is required. So, Kazuo is a natural ‘fit’ to Curtis. Imagine a Bill Nighy led movie akin to LIVING, but invested with some Curtis lines and Freud visuals? No brainer.

CHRISTOPHER NOLAN: This director loves meditating on TIME. So does Kazuo. Also? They both play with PLOT and subvert narrative structure to suit THEME. Just imagine, a DARK KNIGHT coda. Yes, Batman and Catwoman are still at the place in Florence and no happily ever after compromised. But they must confront the passage of time or some localised criminal element or the consequences in Gotham City, having left the place and neglected vocation? THAT’S a movie. Right THERE. Batman as IP is a guarantor of Box Office $/£. But the quality of writing, seals the validity of the pitch and premise.

SPIELBERG! It’s FATE. AI is Spielberg doing a Kubrick take, right? Well, KLARA AND THE SUN is, similarly, a kind of neo-Kubrick, on the page. Ergo: place Spielberg visuals in service of a Kazuo script? And BINGO, Box office hit AND creative/critical credentials, galore!

There are others, of course. But Kazuo: these were my top 3 choices, so make it happen. You are a genius. Onwards.