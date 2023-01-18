..Carrie was back with AIDAN?

Confession Time. Yep. I am a SEX AND THE CITY fan! Why? Sentiment, pure and simple. Hated it, initially. Viewed it with same contempt I reserved for FRIENDS, as part of the emasculation of men?

Girls in the Common Room would congregate to watch both shows, at Oxford. But at Law School? I started watching. Long story. The ladies on the course adored the show. And I loved the female company amidst the dry legal reading.

So watching the favourite show du jour, in its final series, seemed a solid move (it was; ’nuff said). ‘James? Can you come and watch SEX AND THE CITY with me and my girlfriends? We need some suntan lotion rubbing in, too, while you’re there’. Actual. True. Anecdote. Idiot. 😉

Moving swiftly on. What struck me was the lack of actual sex in the show. It is not ‘about’ shagging. Instead, the focus is ultimately, on love and relationships and work, bound via friendship. That transcends sex, gender, race, class and generational gaps. THAT is key to the brand’s enduring charm.

The relationship between Carrie and ‘The Russian’ was fascinating, as was Big’s triumph over said rival suitor at the series’ end, in Paris. Quite innocent, in fact? Rom-com, thank you, Mom!

I viewed the two movies, too, and enjoyed both. But I was sceptical about the revival show AND JUST LIKE THAT.

Carrie, without Big (dead, onscreen, cancelled, in real life) did not make sense. Neither, for that matter, did the loss of SAMANTHA!

Kim Cattrall IS the heart of the brand. Every bit as much as Carrie (Sarah Jessica-Parker). You cannot have one without the other, imho. So, tagging on Aidan, now Big and Samantha are gone?

Smacks of a last minute bid to recapture old magic, without the wizards and witches present. It’s a rebound romance. No Kim? No MAGIC!

Nothing against Aidan, btw. Truth be told, I would rather be him than Mr Big. Genuinely. Even if every second ex denied that claim. I dunno. I am ..me. Not a television template. Though I would LOVE to be a male Carrie.

Back on topic:

Aidan’s return is: Lazy! And in a way, a back step on Carrie’s own character arc. Sure, it might just be a meeting with Aidan, rather than full on romance. But I suspect it is being set up as the event of the next series. NOOOOOOOO. Carrie deserves better. And frankly? So do we, as viewers?

Bias here: I identified a bit with Big, as Carrie’s worthiest suitor. Ok, I lied about wanting to be Aidan. You want to win and be unattainable, powerful sexy etc. Sorry!

And yes, ok. Samantha was my favourite girl in the show. Of course I miss them (Big AND Samantha! Give them a spin off!).

But that is not a slight on Carrie. Far from it. I LOVE that girl!

Carrie is the one you live through, vicariously, a female counterpart to male writer ambition and adventure. Ideally, one would text a Carrie, daily, and confess each step of the quest for Samantha?

Chemistry ‘there’ and maybe, there exists, a mirror universe whereby you meet Carrie first and Samantha is the guide, rather than vice versa? Even so. Both sexy and adorable. I guess I would pursue Samantha, with total dedication and love, even? But with open mind and heart and low expectation, possibly, confessed, to Carrie, as a mutual writing friend?

With Carrie, one wants her to find someone. With Samantha? You want to BE that someone. Well, I do, anyway. Charlotte is nice enough. I forget about the other girl.

But this is the Carrie show, albeit propped by the magnificent, majestic, magic of Samantha. Let us be fair, here. Fair yet discerning and demanding the best, as all good fiends ought do. Right? RIGHT?!

A man cannot have both Samantha and Carrie, of course. But would be privileged to meet either! Perhaps keeping one as his great love/mistress/muse and the other as the what might have been female avatar in his own quest. THAT. That is why I might watch the next series. I might. Though without Samantha? Nah!

THESE TWO ARE AN INSEPARABLE DOUBLE ACT. You cannot meet one without the other. They are PART of whichever quest one chooses. Operation: Carrie needs Samantha as ally. Chasing the Holy Grail Samantha, NEEDS a Carrie as counsel. Etc.

Cattrall’s Samantha = the Han Solo to the SJP/ Carrie’s Luke Skywalker. It is an SJP / Carrie franchise, yes. But the supporting cast, led by Kim/Sam inject that necessary, extra element of sex, suspense and satirical style.



‘Evidently’. Maybe I will pitch a male version of the show. 🙂