What is next for BATMAN??

AND WHERE, AND WHERE..IS THE BATMAN (II)????

Matt Reeves is now writing and pitching his take on a sequel to THE BATMAN.

You all know, readers, how I loathed the first film. So am not keen on a second, let alone ‘trilogy’ of these movies. There was no original vision, as I saw it. Last year’s film was overlong, derivative and pretentious, devoid of pace, purpose, punch or fun.

Yes, Batman is ‘dark’ but one can play with/on that, without wallowing, needlessly.

The fantasy of being both Bruce Wayne (billionaire, suave, cool, man about town) AND the caped crusader / masked avenger/dark knight, via broody polo-neck pouting in the midnight Wayne Manor caves? That is PART of the essence of the thing.

Having an EMO twit with floppy hair is a waste, especially when you have an actor as good as R-Patz on board who can genuinely play all aspects to the role.

Is it unjust that Cavill’s Superman got canned while a middling Batman lumbers into sequels? Sure, imho.

But that is life and business. Happy to keep an open (ish) mind. So let us ponder ‘stuff’ that can happen in this inevitable, next BATMAN.

Here. We. GO!..

NO MAN’S LAND:

They did this before, sort of, in THE DARK KNIGHT RISES. As in, an incident in Gotham, forces a zoning of the city. Various criminal gangs take control of sectors and Batman and allies must navigate that and rebuild, back, better (Biden loves Batman; it’s ok to quote him).

There is certainly more to mine from the comics /graphic novels, and they have set that up as pitch and premise, in effect? THE BATMAN ended with a catastrophic flood, so Penguin was poised to take over the underworld. Take it from there and..etc.

MR FREEZE?

Does not have to be a sci-fi take. Could simply be a cryonics expert who freezes their victims? Also, with the flood having happened in the city, imagine that being ‘frozen’?

Also, the inevitable imagery and overlap with unfreezing Batman’s inner angst to become a more fleshed out character and use his various identities more effectively etc. Heck. Give Arnold Schwarzenegger the Freeze role. Again. Seriously. Let him play it as a kind of Frozen Terminator rather than pun machine and he’d ace it.

COURT OF OWLS?



I really like this idea. It’s one of the first truly original takes in years to come to the Batman lore, whilst feeling, somehow as though it were indeed always ‘there’. Very EYES WIDE SHUT meets DA VINCI CODE.

Secret societies. High life v low life. Sex and snobbery. Animal imagery: Bat vs Owl etc. Throw in a more established villain (Tom Cruise as Scarecrow? Hugh Grant as Mad Hatter?) and BINGO. I’d watch that. Especially if you have a mad, bad redhead actress in the mix (Nicole Kidman, again: bring her back, why not?!).

WAR OF JOKES AND RIDDLES:

I do not want another Joker0centric film. And I loathed the Riddler in the last Batman film. But what if they do inspire copycats, same as Batman has his followers? Once again, you have the possibility to bring in actors from previous iterations of the film series.

A Jim Carrey Riddler, done ‘right’? Countless, multiple, Jokers? Cue an overwrought Batman, maybe having to team with an adversary (Two Face? Penguin? Clayface?) to somehow sort and classify the worst threats from the less harmless, thereby also helping Jim Gordon and cops re-take the streets.

DCEU?

The supernatural / space shit etc was conspicuous by absence in THE BATMAN. Fine! But so what? You can still introduce those elements. It need not compromise verisimilitude. In fact, it can enhance it! Accentuate that Batman does NOT go into space but that his city will need protection when panic rages upon the news of imminent alien invasion?

It is do-able. Especially if you have a bridging villain into the more fantastical realm whilst keeping the nominal ‘realism’ (Ras Al Guhl is ideal there and even the Nolan movies left it ambiguous as to whether Neeson’s bad guy had some regenerative ability).

Heck, maybe Superman is ‘there’, already, in the Reeves movies. Batman just kept his distance but nicked some of the Kryptonian’s imagery and darkened it. It is interesting that james Gunn’s Superman is going to be ‘early’ in career yet not in an origin story. Kinda like THE BATMAN’s narrative arc, right? Just sayin’.

WE WILL SOON GET MORE OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENTS. HOLD THAT BAT PHONE! HAVE A HAPPY FRIDAY, ONE AND ALL.