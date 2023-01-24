AKIMBO! THEATRE MEETS MOVIES IN A TRULY IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE

Sometimes. Just SOMETIMES? You happen on a new set of talents. In one production.

Why highlight this case study? Because every member of the crew is a star in waiting. And the vision is cinematic, on stage (as in you feel : lighting, sound, edits, action, the works!). Plus, simply due to the fact that the whole team ooze charm, warmth and passion for the art they exhibit.

I present AKIMBO!

Martial arts!

Dance!

Horror!

COMEDY!

Sex Stuff!

Trippy mind bending plot twists!

Hitchcock/Spielberg/Wright/Boyle/Winterbottom level ambition.

MAGIC! Literally.

So. Watch out for them. Leading man = Simon Pegg via Rik Mayall. Main actress = Heather Graham meets Bridget Jones. Additional support from the next Christoph Waltz, Kris Marshall and Mario Lopez (you will get those references when you see the show).

What are you waiting for? Give them a follow. Go see their work! Trust me. You will be signing up on an alliance with the next generation of versatile and innovative talent on stage and screen. It’s VITAL we support local arts initiatives. Without those critical lifeline facilities? Everyone is the poorer, in every sense.

MANY THANKS! 🙂

