MOM: Missed Opportunity Movies.

A new series in which I examine the ‘what ifs’ of Cinema.

1: AMERICAN PIE. BILL PAXTON AS STIFLER’S DAD?

This was, like many things, merely rumoured. However, the sadly now, late, Bill Paxton, was mooted to play the Father of Stifler (Sean William Scott) in at least one, if not more, of the AMERICAN PIE movies.

WHY does this make sense? Why is it therefore a MOM (Missed Opportunity Movie)?

Let me count the ways..

1: In WEIRD SCIENCE, Bill is basically, Stifler. As in: bully boy, flawed, basically just like the very people he targets and ultimately, open to reformation and redemption. But fun, larger than life and a very bad boy. So if he did have kids, or if John Hughes had made WEIRD SCIENCE 2? Stifler would basically be the next generation of big bad bully brother.

2: Paxton was, at the time of the AMERICAN PIE zenith? A star, for sure. But affordable, accessible, etc. So a quick comedy cameo was entirely possible and do-able. It could even have boosted, rather than detracted from, Bill’s own then sorta rise to power? He had made TWISTER and TITANIC, back to back. Stock was rising. Alas, the trail went cold and Paxton missed the movie star boat. Nonetheless? This would have ‘worked’. Big time!

3: In universe, it would have explained much. As in: why is Stifler a bully? HIS DAD! Kicking in his door at first but hugging him by the closing credits?! Equally, why is there an inner vulnerability whereby he can reform, as he sort of, does, in the course of several sequels? By throwing in Daddy issues, you get an arc!

4: Something for the LADIES? Imagine if Stifler’s Mom had a counterpart in STIFLER’S DAD?? Comedy gold AND an equal opps pin-up for the girls. No brainer, right?

5: Jennifer Coolidge (currently on a career renaissance high) and Bill Paxton, together? In a kind of unofficial WEIRD SCIENCE reprise for Bill? While also preventing us all from enduring yet ANOTHER Finch (hate him btw, sorry) and Stifler Mom encounter? THAT is a missed opp, on film.

So. There you have it. First of many ‘MOMS’. Very apt starter, wot? 😉