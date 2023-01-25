WELL DONE TOP GUN. AND BILL NIGHY!

Oscars ahoy! Nominations in!

They can be seen, here.

So, let’s start with the bad.

AVATAR? BEST PICTURE? Seriously. No. Just NO. It was SHIT (imho). As in, AVATAR 3: Way of paper /scissors/rock..do not be conned. Cameron is just listing stuff and sticking Avatar in there. The novelty and innovation earned the first movie a just Oscar nod. This one is a joke and a political nod to appease the money men again (once again, imho)? Anyway.

I have not seen the BANSHEES movie. Many people love it. Fine. But I was repelled by SEVEN PSYCHOPATHS. And the bar is indeed, very low. So, fine, great. But not my bag. Sorry!

TOM HANKS has secured a Razzie nod for his turn in ELVIS. Why? He was BRILLIANT! Seriously, it’s his best since SAVING PRIVATE RYAN and ought have won an Oscar nomination for a great turn as Col. Parker.

Now: for the GOOD!

TOP GUN: MAVERICK gets a best picture nomination. YES! This was the movie that reminded us all of quite how much FUN one can have in a Cinema. It was life affirming, challenging, escapist but not devoid of real emotional weight. Showed an action hero getting older, without making him redundant. Confronted life, death, loss and love, while still providing bang for buck, tech innovation and a blast of forward looking nostalgia.

BILL NIGHY finally gets recognised for his talents. LIVING is a masterpiece, and his work is at its core. A studied, unselfish and committed performance, allowing small yet significant shifts in character to tell a story, beautifully. Bodes well. Fingers crossed!

Congratulations and best wishes to ALL nominees.