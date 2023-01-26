CLEO’S CINEMATIC CONQUEST CONTINUES

Another week, another victory for CLEO LEATHER. Why am I promoting her work so much? It’s simple. I think this blog ought to be a first post of recognition for tomorrow’s talent.
Cleo is one such name to watch. She also happens to be generous, charming and hard working. There is zero sense of entitlement on display here. No nepo-baby nonsense.
The lady is working her way up, from the beginning. Learning to craft via willingness to graft. There is, ultimately, however, that X Factor of sheer, empirical TALENT.
I know all your work from initial conception, location scouting, script writing, resourcing, casting, producing, directing, shooting and editing in this outstanding short film was all your own work.
I think what you will see is a visual eye for detail; a sense of composition and creativity in every frame. Film grammar is perfect in the piece, as its sense of timing, purpose and economy in style, whilst hinting at more expansive substance.
What are you waiting for?
Cleo has been nominated for festival recognition. So, click, watch, enjoy and spread the word. You saw her here, first!
BEST OF LUCK AND WELL DONE, CLEO!