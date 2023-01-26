CLEO’S CINEMATIC CONQUEST CONTINUES

Another week, another victory for CLEO LEATHER. Why am I promoting her work so much? It’s simple. I think this blog ought to be a first post of recognition for tomorrow’s talent.

Cleo is one such name to watch. She also happens to be generous, charming and hard working. There is zero sense of entitlement on display here. No nepo-baby nonsense.

The lady is working her way up, from the beginning. Learning to craft via willingness to graft. There is, ultimately, however, that X Factor of sheer, empirical TALENT.