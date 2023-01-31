Poetry Viral: Paula Clark

This Last Year? Well, I did some reflecting. Literature = the source of FILM.

Today’s poet = tomorrow’s film idea, in waiting, right? Plus, there is the Tomorrow’s Talent thing.

THAT is why I promoted Mr Leather and his brilliant daughter, Cleo. And it is why, effective immediately, if you have a piece of prose or poetry or artwork you want promoted, on here? I’ll do it!

Disclaimer: Poetry was my enemy, for years. It’s not easy. No reduction to rhyme or half rhyme will cut it. Prose can incorporate poetic bombast and vice versa. And film, at its best = visual poetry.

Mathematical precision meets creative impulse, tempered through technique. Indeed, had Spielberg not found film as his medium? Then poetry would have come knocking. The Ballad of Indiana Jones? Maybe.

In any event, witness, below, the work of PAULA CLARK. poet. Make-up artiste. Model. Performer. Painter. And a truly trusted friend and confidante of near 5 + years. Take it away, Paula! Perfect Valentine’s Warm up Act!

Many Thanks!

Love Poem: The Edge

End of me, end for me, before me and of me You exist. In a dream, in a mist, a song, sonnet, words, glimpse You exist. Beyond, in front, behind, beside There exists. Something, someone, some being, someplace somewhere, somehow We exist. Together, forever, never, perhaps, To exist But I resist And I persist to resist

For to know you, I must first know me And on this edge, on this ledge At the very end of my quest You behest That I, love me enough to be free To freefall off the edge of me And thus know the love That waits below, To catch the me, the one that is free.