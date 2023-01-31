Poetry Viral: Paula Clark

This Last Year? Well, I did some reflecting. Literature = the source of FILM.
Today’s poet = tomorrow’s film idea, in waiting, right? Plus, there is the Tomorrow’s Talent thing.
THAT is why I promoted Mr Leather and his brilliant daughter, Cleo. And it is why, effective immediately, if you have a piece of prose or poetry or artwork you want promoted, on here? I’ll do it!
Disclaimer: Poetry was my enemy, for years. It’s not easy. No reduction to rhyme or half rhyme will cut it. Prose can incorporate poetic bombast and vice versa. And film, at its best = visual poetry.
Mathematical precision meets creative impulse, tempered through technique. Indeed, had Spielberg not found film as his medium? Then poetry would have come knocking. The Ballad of Indiana Jones? Maybe.
In any event, witness, below, the work of PAULA CLARK. poet. Make-up artiste. Model. Performer. Painter. And a truly trusted friend and confidante of near 5 + years. Take it away, Paula! Perfect Valentine’s Warm up Act!
Many Thanks!