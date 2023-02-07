Defending MADONNA!

Give the Girl a Break, yeah?

So, ok. She has over-Botox -ed. And prima facie, that looks weird and unflattering. That said?

1: This woman reinvented the wheel on reinvention. She is having trouble finding herself in an era she helped invent, whereby old age is non existent. The ‘old’ / mentor/ Granny roles now get owned by those who look like your mom. Aunty/mother parts = played by those resembling a slightly older sister.

Madonna has yet to find a footing in that paradigm shift. But she will. Trust me. Because SHE was its founder! FACT.

2: Botox. If you want it done ‘right’? I dunno. Go see Mette Norup in Esher (think Captain Marvel via Bo Derek). Or the two lovely sister plastic surgeons in Dublin, who fix the hands, first and THEN worry about face etc. DO NOT TRY and look immortal or de-aged.

Madonna is yet to learn that lesson. But she will, in time.

3: If you, as a columnist? Are sat there, bitching about Madonna’s face? That’s YOU, Piers Morgan, et al, btw? Then you are like the aul’ women in Corrie, gossiping, over fag and cuppa, via a fence. This is not a Watergate level scoop or investigative, substantial journalism. It’s bitchy, shitty, sub par second rate cut and paste bollox. Look at yourself. THEN, by all means? Take on Madge.

Is she perfect? No. Is Madonna in a holding bay of self-definition and transition? Sure! But we ALL do that. This lady just has the burden of doing so, in a very public arena. Cut her some slack and just WAIT until she truly finds her next incarnation. She will. Trust me. x