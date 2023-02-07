In praise of Emma Watson

That’s Right. You heard it here, first.

So, for YEARS now? I berated the rise of team Harry Potter. Why should child actors make millions, when, in bygone era, they’d have been banished to obscurity, post BBC Christmas fireside teatime treat television? Careers, made, moulded and now, preserved, via kids’ series of books turned movies??? THAT’S CALLED FREE MARKET ENTERPRISE. 🙂

Humble Pie. I am not so much eating that as drowning in it. Forget Radcliffe. He will be fine. Felton: could be the next Daniel Craig. And so on.

But it is EMMA WATSON who counts as THE star of this ensemble. I have been critical in the past. Even obsessively satirical. Sure. But one can change heart and mind, on objective reflection.

‘Catalyst here is talk of a Harry Potter reboot. Fine. Except NOBODY can play Hermione, like Emma. Because nobody has THAT star power.

Equally? Worth noting she has a fantastic brain. Oxford-Harvard level intellect. And legal vision, via ahead of time tech investor savvy. TIMESUP: that is a Watson spearheaded ideal. As in, a platform and tool, for a post #metoo world, whereby women, in need, in the industry, can voice concern and win protective advice, discreetly and with safety.

As to what she plays next and where her career takes Emma? The sky and beyond are the limit. Oscars ahoy. Big Box Office. Creative freedom. Commercial supremacy. An inspiration. Humbling to write this. But write it. I did. x