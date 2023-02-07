SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS

New Trailer is in.

The Good:

1: Ties into first movie whilst expanding the mythos

2: Looks FUN! Hilarious comedy. Big action. HELEN MIRREN!!!

3: Clear sense of tone, purpose, genre. All but missing from previous DC efforts bon film of late?

The Bad/Meh:

1: With James Gunn’s new announcements? WHAT IS THE POINT IN THIS? WHERE DOES IT FIT? If at all?

2: Would rather this were a SUPERMAN /BLACK ADAM product, frankly.

3: I said tone = clear. But, if you do have the demon dogs from the scary bits of the first movie AND self fun poking stuff? It’s a tougher sell.

So. Yes. Will watch and enjoy. But with natural reservation of judgement in place.