How To Keep Up With All Your Favourite Shows

With the sheer vastness of content available to watch on television and streaming platforms, it can be daunting to stay up to date with all your favourite shows. It’s easy to get sucked into the latest trends and miss out on older shows you’ve been wanting to catch up with. Here are some tips for keeping up with all your favourites without feeling overwhelmed.

1. TV Guides

TV guides can be a great way to keep track of what’s on, and when. Most newspapers and magazines have extensive listings for the week ahead, including start times and channel information. Doing this will allow you to plan out your viewing schedule for the week so that you don’t miss any episodes of your favourite shows. According to tv24, most TV guides also offer a ‘remind me’ function that will alert you when your favourite shows are about to start. It’s a great way to stay organized and make sure you don’t miss any of your favourites. While this may not always be up to date, it still allows you to plan ahead and stay informed.

2. Follow Your Favourite Shows On Social Media

Staying up to date with all your favourite shows doesn’t have to be hard. A great way to keep in the loop is to follow each show you love on their official social media accounts. This is a simple and easy way to find out when new episodes are airing, as well as exclusive behind-the-scenes content. You can also join fan pages or groups related to the show, so you can get recommendations from other fans, discuss your thoughts on the latest episode, and more! Following your favourite shows on social media will help ensure that you don’t miss any important news or updates about the show.

3. Set Up Alerts On Your Phone

Another great way to make sure you never miss an episode of your favourite shows is by setting up alerts on your phone. You can set notifications for when new episodes are released, or even get a reminder before each episode airs so you don’t forget! This will also help keep you from getting overwhelmed with trying to remember what time and day all your favourites come on. There are plenty of apps out there that make managing TV show reminders a breeze – just download one and set it up with the shows you want to follow. That’s it – no more worrying about keeping track of all those different air times!

4. Get A Subscription To Streaming Services

Streaming services are becoming more and more popular and with good reason. They offer an easy way to keep up with all your favourite shows without having to worry about missing out on an episode or two. Whether it’s Netflix, Hulu Plus, or Amazon Prime Instant Video, these services allow you to watch TV shows and movies whenever you want. There are usually subscription fees involved, but the convenience of being able to watch what you want when you want is definitely worth it.

5. Make A List

Keeping track of which shows you want to watch can be a lot, so it helps immensely to make a list. Write down all the shows you want to watch and use that as your go-to guide when trying to decide what show to watch next. This way, you’ll never miss out on any of your favourites! Plus, you’ll always have something new to look forward to bringing each week. Bonus points if you organize your list in order of priority or genre preference (romantic comedies first, horror second!).

6. Take Breaks

It can be easy to get caught up in binging your favourite shows, but it’s important to take breaks. Not only will this help you keep up with the latest episodes and not fall behind, but it can also help avoid fatigue from over-watching. Taking regular breaks will help you stay focused on your current show — and any new ones that come along later! Also, it can be a great way to catch up with friends and family about the shows you’re watching. Make sure to take breaks in between shows, and even schedule specific times to watch — this way, you won’t miss out on any important content.

Keeping up with all your favourite shows doesn’t have to be difficult. With these tips, you can make sure that you don’t miss an episode and stay informed about the latest news. Don’t forget to take breaks in between shows, set notifications on your phone, or follow them on social media — this way, you won’t miss any of the action.