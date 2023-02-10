The next Big Viral Sensation. Ayesha Vardag!

You may have heard the term ‘Substack’.

Basically: a new-ish platform community building viral media sensation.

And? If you follow law and media, the name AYESHA VARDAG ought ring several bell(e)s.

Ayesha is among the most distinguished trailblazers and innovators in civil law. The name alone = a brand and a firm (VARDAGS); specialising in the highest of stakes and profiles among divorce and other family law case matters. As in: pre-nuptial agreements, in the UK. Forensic financial attention to detail. Protection of dignity/privacy/reputation. That sort of thing.

Among the qualities I admire in Ayesha, is the balance of elite excellence and distinguished service record in law/commerce, with an inclusive, open and holistic ethos.

Law is a tough discipline to truly unlock. The Vardag method makes it easier to understand for the layperson, whilst retaining that vital sense of craft and graft that only top flight lawyers can provide.

Freya Rowe is another case in point there (digestible commentaries on family law issues via podcast, punctuate a busy case load and patronage of the arts: inspirational!).

I had the privilege of meeting Ayesha over tea in London recently. Enormous fun: a pleasure to talk about law, movies, culture, fashion and this great new book

If you are not following Ayesha? Why not? The book is being released in serial segments as a new form of viral marketing and old school literary endeavour. Very fitting for an author who excels in bridging worlds, together. I can’t wait to see the film version (and would happily narrate the Audible counterpart!).

THANKS AYESHA!