FAST X NEW TRAILER ZOOMS INTO TOWN!

TORETTO VS AQUAMAN. IT’S ALL ABOUT FAMILLLLEEE!
The MISSION:IMPOSSIBLE, for chavs. Is BACK! AGAIN.
The good?
1: They have returned to the street race vibe. No space walks.
2: It still has big stakes / action.
3: Massive cast. Momoa! Diesel! Statham! Mirren!
4: All the tropes ‘there’ and an in vogue sense of revisiting past adventures to tie up present and future.
5: Still funny and camp and un PC. Not ‘dark’ or woke.
Not so Good?
- WHERE IS DWAYNE ‘THE ROCK’ JOHNSON??? Seriously. His loss. Their loss. OUR loss!
- One gets a sense they MIGHT be looking to at least flirt with the notion of killing Toretto?
- Equally, are they bringing back yet more characters from the seeming dead?
- The ‘fammmmillleeee’ thing is funny but unintentionally, due to now relentless overuse.
I look forward to watching this!
And I promise not to laugh. Too loudly 😉