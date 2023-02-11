FAST X NEW TRAILER ZOOMS INTO TOWN!

TORETTO VS AQUAMAN. IT’S ALL ABOUT FAMILLLLEEE!

The MISSION:IMPOSSIBLE, for chavs. Is BACK! AGAIN.

The good?

1: They have returned to the street race vibe. No space walks.

2: It still has big stakes / action.

3: Massive cast. Momoa! Diesel! Statham! Mirren!

4: All the tropes ‘there’ and an in vogue sense of revisiting past adventures to tie up present and future.

5: Still funny and camp and un PC. Not ‘dark’ or woke.

Not so Good?

WHERE IS DWAYNE ‘THE ROCK’ JOHNSON ??? Seriously. His loss. Their loss. OUR loss!

??? Seriously. His loss. Their loss. OUR loss! One gets a sense they MIGHT be looking to at least flirt with the notion of killing Toretto?

Equally, are they bringing back yet more characters from the seeming dead?

The ‘fammmmillleeee’ thing is funny but unintentionally, due to now relentless overuse.

I look forward to watching this!

And I promise not to laugh. Too loudly 😉