New and Upcoming TV Shows That are Based on Movies

The trend of turning movies into television shows has been growing in recent years and with it a whole new wave of exciting entertainment. From classic films to blockbuster hits, TV networks have adapted some of the most popular films for the small screen.

Whether you’re looking for an old favorite or something brand new, there are plenty of options available to watch. Here are some upcoming TV shows that are based on movies that you won’t want to miss!

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Based on highly popular books and movies, this has become the talk of the town ever since it arrived on the small screen. The RIngs of Power surely made a lot of people wonder where to watch series and how to enjoy them best as they wanted a high-quality experience going into this. It’s a visually stunning show that revives Middle Earth completely.

It takes place in the Second Age of Tolkien’s legendary universe, The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power. The storyline follows the journey of a fellowship composed of representatives from all races committed to defeating Sauron and his armies. The show will be based on Tolkien’s novels, but with new characters and storylines that have been created specifically for the show.

Dune: The Sisterhood

After the huge success of the first film Dune, fans have been eagerly anticipating this series. Dune: The Sisterhood is an upcoming series that will be released on HBO Max, set in the same universe as the original movie. It will focus on the secret order of powerful women known as “the Bene Gesserit” who use their abilities to guide humanity towards a better future.

The show is set to explore themes of power and politics, faith, destiny, and family dynamics, all within a sci-fi/fantasy backdrop. It stars The series will show a darker side of Dune, with the Bene Gesserit using their powers to gain control and power over all.

Bates Motel

A prequel to one of the most famous horror films of all time, Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho, this is a perfect way to showcase the psychology of the main villain. Bates Motel tells the story of Norman Bates and his mother, Norma, as they try to make a new life in an old motel business in the small town of White Pine Bay, Oregon. The show follows their struggles to keep the motel running while contending with some sinister characters that inhabit the town.

The main cast features Freddie Highmore (Norman Bates), Vera Farmiga (Norma Bates), and Max Thieriot (Dylan Massett). Bates Motel has been praised for its strong acting and engaging storylines. It also received critical acclaim for its stylish visuals and use of music to create suspense and atmosphere.

Ash vs Evil Dead

After the huge success of the Evil Dead Trilogy, as well as the 2009 remake, it was about time to tell a story for the small screen. The main character from the movie, Ash, accidentally wakes up an evil force and must fight for the world’s survival.

Ash vs Evil Dead was a 30-episode series that ran from October 2015 to April 2018, available on Starz in the United States. It follows Ash and his team of unlikely allies as they battle against supernatural forces, including Deadites, demons, and other creatures. While Ash is still the same Ash from the movies, this time he is older and wiser. His team consists of Pablo Simon Bolivar (Ray Santiago), Kelly Maxwell (Dana DeLorenzo), and Brandy Barr (Arielle Carver-O’Neill).

Fargo

The Coen Brothers made an Oscar-winning movie in 1996, and the iconic story was recreated as a TV series in 2014. TV show follows different storylines than the 90s film but retains many of their themes, characters, and dialogue styles. The first season of Fargo is set in the fictional small town of Bemidji, Minnesota where crime runs rampant, while the second is set in the late seventies and follows the notorious crime syndicate. With season 5 coming out soon, Fargo has become a cultural phenomenon and is beloved for its darkly comic storylines, sharp dialogue, and extreme violence.

Westworld

The famous mixture of sci-fi and western first appeared in movie form in 1973 and has now been developed into an acclaimed TV series of the same name. Westworld is a dark odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and the evolution of sin.

Set in a futuristic theme park called Westworld, guests pay top dollar to indulge their wildest fantasies with lifelike robots known as Hosts. But when these robotic ‘hosts’ start to develop sentience, Westworld becomes a dark and dangerous place. If you love dystopian stories, it’s perfect for you!

The golden age of TV has allowed creators to turn great movies into equally great TV shows beloved by millions. All of these are great choices to watch and experience your favorite worlds in a uniquely different way. Pick wisely and enjoy your shows!