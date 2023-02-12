GUY RITCHIE’S THE COVENANT

THREE KINGS MEETS THE KING’S MAN?

I am very curious about this. It has come, from nowhere. Zero hype. As though made in secret. The genre lines are blurred. Is this an all out, old school, fun, action-adventure movie? Or serious meditation on warfare and policy failure?

We will find out. It’s a BIT weird that Guy Ritchie now gets a credit in the title, wot? I mean, he’s good. But even Spielberg/Nolan/Burton/Scorsese et al do not get that much fanfare in their own marketing.

What I will say for Ritchie is that he has grown beyond that godawful gangsta nonsense and low budget London fare of old. It’s nice to see him play with bigger scales and thereby apply his visual innovation and kinetic edits to some proper cinematic scope. But at least give us SHERLOCK HOLMES 3? And hurry up, yeah? Or I will fakkkin go n make it myself yeah. 😉