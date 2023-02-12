TOPLOADER AND THE PALI GAP!

MUSIC VIRAL: THE GIG YOU CANNOT AFFORD TO MISS!

Ok. Full Disclosure. I have watched THE PALI GAP with GREAT interest, for a number of months, now. Why? Well, that’s my business. There MIGHT have been a girl involved. Maybe.

But hey, it’s me. Of course there’s a girl. Why else does a boy take interest in music, art, poetry etc at all, but for said maiden? That aside, I can say, objectively:

THE PALI GAP = A NAME TO WATCH!

TOPLOADER do(es) not allow any old Tom, Dick, or Harriet to play alongside, right?

do(es) not allow any old Tom, Dick, or Harriet to play alongside, right? Pali Gap’s lead singer/visionary/guitar dude = Sanj. What do I like about the man, aside from his being absurdly generous and kind (nice sister too, btw and happy birthday!)?

Well, Sanj is unique in that he is ALL about the music. No frills. No nonsense. Just tunes, passion for craft and sincere but never mawkish sentiment.

Sanj’s ‘day job’ is as a top flight architect. So one can hear the visual graft in the music. You get a tour of multiple genres and styles, whilst feeling this as unique vision, with more places to go as the song list expands.

As for TOPLOADER? Well, they are liquid nostalgia. Who did not dance around a student kitchen to ‘Dancing in the Moonlight’? I certainly did, anyway. And I cannot wait to see them, live, with THE PALI GAP.

You heard it here, first, folks! If you can get tickets for this gig? DO IT. NOW!