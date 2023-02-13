SUPERBOWL TRAILERS 2023

A selection, with my views…

THE FLASH:

DC/Warners. You just don’t get it, do you? THINK about this for ONE SECOND.

So, you just commissioned James Gunn to rip up the old universe. Including, your USP, Cavill as SUPERMAN.

And yet. You bring in: Ezra Miller (tainted); Ben Affleck (great but gone?) and the very bits from MAN OF STEEL that caused said iteration of the last son of Krypton to..well..not be a big hit, right? Thereby confusing the hell out of everyone.

Worst of all? You bring back MICHAEL KEATON, as BATMAN. He looks the part, and one rejoices at his inclusion. But that’s bollox if you fail to give him a Tim Burton helmed third Batman movie and stick him in purely sci-fi schlock? That iteration of the Dark Knight had fantastical elements, yes. But having him fight time travel paradox/aliens et al, without his own storyline in a gothic/gritty Gotham? Nah. But yeah. Ok. Looks good, aside from some questionably unfinished sfx work.

MARVEL!

LOVE THE NEW GUARDIANS TRAILER! Especially Quill maybe looking at Nebula?

SECRET INVASION: Looks good, if brief. Might just retrieve the Disney Plus Marvel brand collaboration? Feels like a movie. Top notch cast. Great visuals and mystery.

INDIANA JONES?

Less a trailer more a tv spot /extension? But this feels more like ‘Indy’, with proper music score to match. The Harrison Ford growl is back, too. AND NAZIS! Dr Jones is out of his depth again yet somehow in control and by no means emasculated. I do like this and want more, asap.