Influencer Drive: WENDY HOBBS

Q: The writing process. What is the toughest part of that and equally, the most rewarding?

A:

The hardest part of writing is the editing process which requires extensive work. Once you have written the book it is only about sixty per cent complete. You have to be ruthless in deleting parts if they don’t serve the story, even if it took hours to write.

It is extremely important to dedicate sufficient time to editing, as it can turn a good book into a great book. I wanted to create an interesting protagonist whose life is thrown into chaos when they receive a simple letter. I enjoy developing memorable character’s, creating gripping scene’s, and I like to incorporate short chapters with cliff-hanger endings to keep my audience reading.

The most rewarding part of writing my book has been developing Claudia Quash, a unique and inspiring character and creating her extraordinary journey through time. On her birthday, she receives a mysterious letter from London about a scandalous crime, and the death of a family member. This devastating news profoundly changes her life, the way she views her family and the world. Claudia’s response is to dash to London, compelled to follow a path in pursuit of the truth, however dangerous.

Q: What is your preferred genre in which to write? Does the story impulse come first and then the rudiments and conventions? Or can one start with formula / reader expectation and draft from there?

A: My preferred genre is fantasy because it is rich and varied, and the assurance that one person’s actions can make a difference. The impulse for my book was inspired by my daughter, Claudia an adventurous character, and my love of Tenby, a historic town in West Wales. My story focusses on Claudia Quash whose enthusiasm and determination to solve a serious crime, and change wrongful past events takes you on a journey full of twists and turns to an unexpected and enthralling ending.

Q: Are there rules for writing magic /supernatural events? Or is the beauty there that innovation is all yours and you can bring whatever you wish to the table?

A: There are guidelines and questions you should ask yourself when writing magic that require you to spend time developing. For instance, are there multiple users of magic and if so what differentiates them, how do they summon it, and can it be defeated? The writer also needs to define its use, identify its origins, outline its limitations, establish its dangers and how the users of the magic obtained, earned, or inherited the gift?

Q: Obvious ground breaker in the sector is JK Rowling. Do you admire JK? Could you match her profile? And if you did, given how tough she’s had of late on social media, would you even want to?

A: Most writers dream to be as successful as JK and inspire people through their writing. JK has persuaded a generation of children to read more and use their imaginations which is a great achievement. If I had a higher profile I would like to encourage more boys to read books like mine, about a strong female character as the world needs more heroines. Claudia Quash never ever gives up on her dreams, and she has been described by reviewer’s as an “Extraordinary heroine,” and a ‘Great role model.”

I would also use my profile for the good of others and to promote the work of Dreams and Wishes Charity who support seriously ill children and their families. The award-winning charity is run by an experienced team of unpaid volunteers and 100% of all funds raised goes directly to the cause with No deductions.

I wrote ‘Claudia’s Special Wish’ a beautifully illustrated children’s book for the charity, to inspire children to never give up on their dreams and wishes. I am honoured to have read it on behalf of the charity in the House of Commons and 10 Downing Street to families that the charity supports. I donate all of the profits to the charity to help grant more dreams and wishes to very deserving children.

Q: Which brings us to social media. What are your do’s and don’t’s on that front? Any tips?

A: I am often on social media, and use my posts for a positive outreach, connecting with authors, sharing details of my books and reviews and highlighting my volunteer work for seriously ill children and their families. My philosophy is that life is short, so be kind and spread positivity online which hopefully inspires others to do the same.

Q: Law is a science and the writing of legal matters very precise, almost devoid of value judgment creativity. How do you reconcile the lawyer in you to the more free and imaginative writer? Asset or liability? I assume it helps in forensic, objective editing, all the same?

A: I believe that there is no better way of exercising the imagination than the study of law. My legal career has been an enormous asset, is very much part of my writing and in crafting and editing my book, in particular when Claudia Quash uses scientific methods to collect forensic evidence that proves who committed the heinous crime.

Q: Who has influenced you the most in life?

A: I would have to say my amazing mother, her strength of character, kindness, and never complain attitude has had a huge impact on shaping my positive mindset, resilience and happy demeanour. I always focus on the good things in my life, and how lucky I am to enjoy good health, especially when I meet so many very sick children whose bravery is an inspiration to us all.

Q: Tech items you cannot live without?

A: Mobile phone

Q: Favourite books, movies, music with which to relax?

A: Music: My music preferences are influenced by my mood. To relax, I enjoy classical music but for something more upbeat I listen to Adele, Dua Lipa, Zara Larsson, and Janet Jackson. I also love the timeless artist Kate Bush whose music continues to influence generations and illuminate the musical world.

Favourite Books: I am drawn to autobiographies because you get a glimpse into the subject’s world, experience things very different from our own, and this can often be more entertaining and stranger than fiction.

I also never tire of the classics and in particular Wuthering Heights by Emily Bronte, The Picture of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde, The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald and Rebecca by Daphne du Maurier.

Favourite Children’s Books: The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe, by C. S. Lewis, and Alice in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll.

Movies – Favourite.

My favourite Christmas movie is, It’s a Wonderful Life – because the idea fascinates me of being able to see how different things would be if a person had never been born and their actions had an enormous impact on the world.

I mainly watch suspenseful thriller movies like, Alfred Hitchcock’s films, in particular, Marnie, Vertigo, Shadow of a Doubt, Strangers on a Train, The Birds, and 1950’s noir films.

Q: Where do you see yourself in ten years?

A: To continue to approach each day with the same positive attitude and enthusiasm. I hope to have written more Claudia Quash books to inspire young people to never give up on their dreams. I aim to take on new challenges, carry on raising the profile of the charity, and to keep living a happy and healthy life. I will continue to attend business events, making connections, and building new relationships that benefit all parties. And above all, I like to think that If we believe in magic, and ourselves we can make those beliefs real.

THANK YOU, WENDY!

A 5 Star Review of Claudia Quash and The Spell of Pencliif

“Sometimes you read a book that is so magical, it transports you out of the real world for a short while. The Spell of Pencliff is one of those such books. I bought it for my daughter but had a quick peep at the first page. I was hooked and read it all in one sitting. This has all the perfect ingredients of a children’s story, but grown-ups, you’re going to love it too. It brought to mind all of my favourite childhood books. You are going to want to keep reading to the end – be warned.”

On her thirteenth birthday, Claudia Quash receives a mysterious letter. It unlocks an unsolved crime, and Claudia has to clear her family name. Little does she know that she’ll be transported back in time into a magical world, where she also discovers special powers of her own. On her journey she’ll be chasing criminals, making new friends, and facing a dark terror that hovers over the land. If she can’t solve the mystery she might never return home…