PICARD SEASON 3. YAWN.

Ok, everyone, even the most cynical reviewers, seem to be singing the praises of PICARD, mark 3.

Me? Nah. Not sold, sorry!

I know it’s just one episode I have seen. That said?

Though DELIGHTED to see Bev Crusher back (always fancied her, still do, btw!), it’s too little, too late!

You cannot undo the bad will generated by two self indulgent, moping series of utter shit that preceded this latest effort.

Patrick Stewart sounds awful . He does, sorry. Which is weird because in real life, the man is full of life and fun. Also? If this is the future, old age has been eradicated, surely?

The design remains awful. Dark. Confined, to point of claustrophobia.

Are we REALLY looking at yet ANOTHER revenge and scary spidery space object thingie plot? Oh ffs.

Referencing older Trek is not respecting that legacy. It just means you are being marginally more literate than in previous seasons. So, hints of Undiscovered Country et al? Just show quite how low the bar is now, and a deficit in both literary and experiential clout, writers/directors etc now are.

Will I watch more? I might. I might. But I want more Bev Crusher. That’s my condition..;)