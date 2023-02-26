CREED 3 FINAL TRAILER BUILD UP TO RELEASE

I like it. I do not quite LOVE it. YET.

So. Another CREED film. But no ROCKY in it, innit?

I don’t get it. Stallone was part of this franchise. Either kill the story or keep Rocky and give him a subplot. Seriously. You could have killed Sly/Rocky in Creed 1. The character had cancer. But he survived to and through, part 2. Ergo should be an asset not missing liability in part 3?

You also run the inverse irony risk of, in trying to get away from ROCKY tropes, thereby, repeating them. Seriously. How does the new challenge(r) differ from the cycle Rocky was facing by his part 3?

That said. These are all GREAT actors. The action montages look brutal, epic and fun. There is a clear character arc at work, with personal stakes and depth, to match. And in THAT sense, yes. I do look forward to CREED 3. Both as successor and tribute to ROCKY.

Flyin’ high now..won’t be long now..gettin’ string now…