Why I love SCREAM

Yes, SCREAM = now series label, rather than first film title.

A new SCREAM is upon us.

How do I love the series? Let me count the ways!

Old school who-dunnits. Seriously. That’s what these movies are, at their core. In a way that even KNIVES OUT , for me, isn’t.

, for me, isn’t. Same but different. The formula remains in place, always. Certain beats, repeat. Yet it always feels new, fresh, fun.

Genuinely scary. But a thriller rather than chiller, whilst the imagery is almost supernatural (Ghost-face).

Metatextual commentary on horror and film in general is there. As is some strand of character and plot continuity. Whilst preserving self-contained, satisfying stories, in each case.

Moves with the times, yet avoids labouring that as a theme or hook of any individual instalment.

Great cast. Consistent aesthetic and feel, whilst allowing for variation in setting and generational focus. Thereby justifying ongoing franchise extension, in a manner HALLOWEEN et al failed to do (VERY SIMPLE: JUST HAVE SAME MASK, DIFFERENT BADDIE, yeah?!).

So, yep. I look forward to the sixth SCREAM. Release is imminent. WHAT’S MY FAVOURITE SCARY MOVIE? Well, take a guess, based on the post above!