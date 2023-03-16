Relationship Therapy. With Movies. Oh and an actual EXPERT!

Yep. That’s right. I am done projecting my embryonic understanding of human nature onto film, or vice versa.

But that does not mean outsourcing is out of the question.

So, on that note? I asked for some one speedy and succinct, but deep, insightful responses, to my go-to romantic couplings on film. I went to the best. Meet:

CHRISTEL HOLST-SANDE COWDREY!

See details of her latest book, below. Great read and essential tool. Hence, deploying Christel’s magic in the quest for movie romance insight..

Bond & Madeleine, 007:

Bond:

Raw, delivered with a numb and empty heart – a brutally cold end for dear James – (She weeps)

Anna Scott & William Thackeray, Notting Hill:

“I’m just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her”.

Anna, la Courageuse in blue, exhibits her Alpha Female still deeply feminine as her vulnerability shines bright enough to shatter the boy in pink’s determined resolve.

(Unadulterated courage in blue, shows the alpha female, still feminine, her vulnerability shines through – Boy in pink, wide open and astonished at her openness).

Han & Leia – Star Wars: Majestic woman with the Incorrigible love of her life!

“I love you…”

Pause, eyes meet…

“I know”…..

Through the games and the masks they finally release the tenderness, exposed in this beautifully emotive exchange – simple, it targets me like a dagger to the soul!

(Said to one another – indicates their intimacy)

Pepper & Tony: Iron Man

Tony, “I’m a piping hot mess!” – a vulnerable admission that immediately summons our feminine attention.

“I’ve got you”

Then…again the powerful moment’s delay…

“I got you first!”

Means I’m yours…always – no, let me repeat that …”Always!”

Tom & Nicole (can’t find their character names) “Eyes Wide Shut’.

The realisation that politesse is the only measure of him holding back, demeans her and, her behaviour is demeaning and frankly lacking in any dignity – she’s angry and his deflection, accusing her of being under the influence of something, is patronising and entitled.

“Boom!”.

The awareness here is disturbing, realising he is a super polyamorous ‘boy’. In appealing for her to see him as graciously holding back – she doesn’t like it… she is right not to – its patronising of him – his veneer has fallen & now she has a decision to make!

There’s simply no hiding place!

THANKS, CHRISTEL!

COMING SOON: MOMS AND DADS, ON FILM: TO COINCIDE WITH THE GLORIOUS SUBTERFUGE OF MOTHERHOOD AND FATHERHOOD!