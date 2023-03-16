WTAF (Weird Theories about Film). THE FUGITIVE = BATMAN?

Not literally, mind. Just in the following terms:

There are some strange parallels between Batman on film, to present iteration day, and 1993’s THE FUGITIVE. Coincidental. Or more? They are ‘there’!

1: November ’93: Joel Schumacher announced as new director on the Batman franchise, after a search to replace Tim Burton (contenders had included Sam Raimi and John McTiernan). Same month? THE FUGITIVE is released in the UK. Peter McGregor Scott and Dennis Virkler are among those who worked on both THE FUGITIVE and BATMAN FOREVER.

2: Dr Richard Kimble (Harrison Ford) escapes Tommy Lee Jones’ Deputy Gerard by donning a leprechaun hat. That was meant to be how the Riddler discovered his costume inspiration, in the initial draft script for the then BATMAN 3.

3: Tommy Lee Jones went from character actor to big star and Oscar winning name, thanks, in part, to THE FUGITIVE. He is named as the next Batman villain by June ’94. Sadly, they made that character Hravey Two-Face (woeful miscasting). But when you see him, in that Gerard role? You could not help but think ‘Batman guest star baddie in part 3?’. Could have been a great Sgt. Gordon in a proper BATMAN YEAR ONE, (better than Gary Oldman or Pat Hingle, anyway). Rupert Thorne? Thomas Wayne? Anything. Anyone. The idea was sound as he had Jack Nicholson level charisma. And Clint Eastwood and Mel Gibson were considered for the Two-Face role, too (each of whom, often crossover with Jones in being considered for numerous other roles). So, there was a sound principle there. They just applied it all wrong, kinda like that ghastly bubble gum level make-up prosthetic on Jones’ face in his Batman turn. Or, maybe they ought have cast Harrison Ford as the Batman baddie? Would have been a great Two-Face (even if Lando Billy Dee had the role before him in a differing continuity?) or Scarecrow (think: What Lies Beneath via Mosquito Coast or an Evil Dr Jones?!).

4: James Newton-Howard ended up as joint score writer, with Hans Zimmer on BATMAN BEGINS and THE DARK KNIGHT. Newton-Howard also scored..THE FUGITIVE!

5: THE DARK KNIGHT was filmed, in Chicago. Very similar set-pieces in certain cases to..you guessed it..THE FUGITIVE! They even use the same actors as cops in certain scenes!

6: BATMAN BEGINS ties in a corporate politics sub-plot, a trend they followed in THE DARK KNIGHT/RISES. Richard Kimble’s wife, it turns out, was killed, not just by a one armed man..but yes, on orders of, corporate conspiracy alongside the crime procedural. Just like THE FUGITIVE!

7: Both brands have led to unsuccessful spin-off attempts. CATWOMAN. US MARSHALS. Conversely? THE DARK KNIGHT and THE FUGITIVE, both, in their own mutual yet similar manners, set up the idea that big budget, glossy, fun action-adventure pictures can have creative and award winning merit.