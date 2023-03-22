Stop the James Bond click-bait

Another Day. Another set of Bollox Rumours.

This time? Apparently? M is being re-cast. Again. I’m fine with that, btw. Always thought Fiennes was wrong for the part. I think you could cast Daniel Craig as M in the reboot of Bond. Or Idris Elba?

ANYONE BUT THIS LATEST FAUX CLICK BAIT RUMOUR

NO! just NO! NO! NOOOOOO-007.

DAISY MAY COOPER TO BE ‘M’?

It is LEADING. Headlines. EVERYWHERE.

STOP IT. STOP IT, NOW!

1: There is no script for BOND 26.

2: They have not cast Bond, yet.

3: So WHHHYYYYY would they cast M, first, let alone leak info about it?

4: Just cos Phoebe Waller Bridge worked on something, with someone, does not anoint it/them/whatever to be, immediate, franchise magic.

5: Most importantly, perhaps? This aint Judi Deench. WHO -T-A-F-IS DAISY?? Dunno. Don’t care.

In short? Bait. Click, Bait. Total Bollox.