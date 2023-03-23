Having Access To Entertainment Is Easy Over The Internet – Find Out How

The virtual world is loaded with amusing things, like movies, TV shows, and many other interesting videos. And sometimes, when we want to just sit, relax, and unwind, the best solution for that is precisely a distracting video.

And just picture this scene, you just uncovered the TV show you want to watch, and you’ve prepared a full bowl of popcorn, and your favorite soda, only to realize that you cannot access this website.

So what are you going to do? Fortunately, not everything is lost. And to prove I’m right, I’m about to provide you with some sensational tips that will help you watch whatever your heart desires.

Turn To VPN

Thank God we have VPN. So what if you’ve decided to travel to a country where some of your favorite movies aren’t available, or maybe you cannot watch them in the place you live, the only thing that you can do to resolve this is by turning to VPN.

Today, I’ll explain to you how you can access Netflix by using VPN. This way, you’ll be able to watch all your favorite movies and TV shows without experiencing any problems. Once you connect to a VPN, you will receive a new IP address that’s region-specific from the place your selected server is in.

Generally speaking, Netflix relies on your IP address to figure out where you’re coming from, which just goes to show that from its point of you, there isn’t any difference between someone who lives in a certain country and a person who is utilizing a VPN to make them believe they actually live on that location.

Employ Short Links Without A Proxy

This is generally a tactic that’s loved by a lot of internet users because it almost always works. Therefore, it’s definitely worth trying. Shortened URLs became very popular because of Twitter, back when people were using short links so they could compress a tweet.

And what I love about it is that it’s extremely simple to do this. All you have to do is to copy a particular URL into a service such as TinyURL, Bitly, and/or Firebase Dynamic Links and you’ll receive something like https://tinyurl.com/25ey9ntv.

Now, it’s time to put this into the address bar and you’ll be immediately redirected to any place you want to go, which means that you will successfully bypass any blocks. Let me know if this strategy worked for you!

Replace HTTPS With HTTP

Here’s another very simple, yet effective method that you can use online that’s going to help you unblock practically any site. I assume that you already know that each URL that you open must contain the HyperTextTransferProtocol, also known as HTTP.

Namely, HTTP is perceived as insecure, while, on the other hand, HTTPS is defined as a secure connection. Local networks have a tendency to block web pages by blocking port number eighty where HTTPS traffic ends.

However, while blocking these ports, sometimes, port number 443 stays open which means that you can make use of this loophole. And the only thing that you must do is to employ HTTPS instead of HTTP and you’ll be able to effectively bypass proxy and gain access to everything you generally love watching.

Now, even though there’s no denying that this method is phenomenal, I would still like to warn you that it’s not always effective, sadly.

Rely On Proxy Sites And Hide Your Identity

I’m not sure if you’re familiar with this, but namely, there are a bunch of websites that enable people to browse the web without showcasing their identity. Now, if you would like to hunt down these web pages, then you should search for the keyword “proxy sites” in the search engine that you normally use.

Once you insert that keyword, you will get a list of a variety of different websites that you can employ to access those so-called forbidden sites. In addition, if you want to utilize these proxy websites to access sites that do not permit you to access them, you just have to go straight to the proxy web page and then enter the URL of that specific site that denied you access.

So now you are probably wondering how are you able to access these websites. Well, that’s because you are connected to these proxy web pages and not to the web pages that denied you access in the first place.

Even though you’ve probably thought that there’s no way that you’ll ever be able to gain access to certain websites, as you can see, with a little bit of time and effort, you’ll be able to do this in no time.