WTAF John Wick is set in the afterlife?

Weird Theories about Film. John Wick, RIP?

No. NOT a spoiler. Although. Consider the evidence..

1: Part 1. A man, in mourning. You lose the one you love? Be it through choice or by chance? Dammit, yes, death is preferable. The man knows how to kill. So killing himself would be easy.

2: Each of the three sequels = purgatory? Redeeming all his bad deeds. Bid to get to Heaven and reunite with his wife etc?

3: Parts 2-4 have club scenes that look a lot like an underworld, quite literally. As in, circles of hell?

4: Ian McShane has played Satan in stage version of Witches of Eastwick. He offers Wick a quite faustian pact, as indeed, do ‘the table’.

5: Keanu loves the supernatural. Bill and Ted, Devil’s Advocate, Constantine: all fighting demons and ghosts. Heck, he was almost Dr Strange. Til Cumberbatch came knocking.

6: Is it REALLY that realistic that a dude can kill THAT many folks without Police intervention or collateral damage or his own death? No. Cos Wick is slaying demons/ghosts. In an afterlife!

7: Other theories work, just. It’s a MATRIX simulation? It’s Ted at military school? Maybe. But Wick = dead = works, best.