MANDO-BORING-ON? MANDALORIAN IS IN TROUBLE. MAYBE?!

Ok. I defended the show and even enjoy parts of it. But that’s just it. There needs to be more than a few bits and pieces. If viewing figures are down? Here’s maybe why..

1: Too many ‘kill the monster in the cave of the week’ eps as filler.

2: They make the new Republic look a bit scary as in Empire level nasty? And inept/weak.

3: You cannot have an almost entire episode focus on a character we never saw before, without some indication at least of his relevance to the title character?

4: There is not enough bounty hunting FUN.

5: This whole saga/arc in retrospect (from cast out to King of a new tribe, via Baby Yoda, Luke etc) should have been a MOVIE. Instead of most of that sequel trilogy. Though I suspect they are trying to redeem said batch of movies by explaining and expanding its lore; neither scrapping lore nor evading its limitations. Worthy aim. Flawed method.