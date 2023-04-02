VERTIGO REMAKE. On serious note

Ok. Sorry. I was just in shock about the whole notion. Sorry if my previous take upset anyone.

But? Have recovered and cannot retract everything. Indeed, some points require enforcement.

1: Downey can play ANYTHING. And enhances every project in which he is featured. Olivier/Brando/Nicholson/Hackman/Duvall level genius is what the man best known for Chaplin and Iron Man can be, even on his off days. Ergo: His take on Jimmy Stewart’s old role would be great.

2: That said? Yes. Sex swap it. Have a woman (Nicole Kidman?) as the baddie / manipulator/ vertigo fearing flawed lead and Robert as her target? Which, yes..

3: Means hiring a sort of Downey as the other guy? Mel Gibson would have been awesome there. George Clooney, maybe? Clive Owen was indeed, mooted for Iron Man at one point, ditto Nic Cage. So..yep. Have them in cameo at the start. Killed off, maybe? Cue credits and..bingo.

4: It is possible to ‘do’ Hitchcock homage. Visuals. Style. Music. You just need the right team.

5: DePalma? Spielberg? Nolan? That sorta thing. And hire a back-up writer beyond Steven Knight. PLEASE!

I wish them all well with this and truly hope it works out. It will. Tony Stark is in it, innit!