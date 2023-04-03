DONALD TRUMP WAS THE BESTEST POTUS EVER! YEAH. BIG TIME.

See what I did there? Got your attention! As indeed, did and still does, DONALD TRUMP.

Now. For record. Yes, I did indeed defend the Donald. Partly, for a laugh and to incite reaction from his Twitter followers. BEST POTUS EVER. GOD BLESS AMERICA! They LOVED it!

But, objectively and maturely? There were things the man got ‘right’.

CHYYYYNA: Identified them as a threat. Syria: Took swift and decisive action, short of WW3. Alongside, rather than deferring blame to, the UK. (Looking at you, Obama). Iran: Applied his business savvy and said it made zero sense to pay them to not make nukes. Paris: Yeah, pulling out of accords seemed nasty. It wasn’t. That treaty simply does not do enough. Never did. Economy: Trickle down economics is a tad 1980s. But it’s by nature, VERY AMERICAN. Trump ‘got’ that. SPACE! Take the piss all you want. But the conquest of space is now, priority, IF you want to survive the next 100 years as a nation. North Korea: He got them TALKING. Only Nixon could go to China and all that and so, only the Donald, could get Kim woteva on the phone.



Having said that? THE BAD STUFF:

Tweeting like a teenager in his bedroom. Temper tantrums. Undoing the minor steps forward that had been made in talks about affordable healthcare? Volte faces galore; unable to simply accept mistakes and firing ANYONE who stood in his way. Playing to right wing interests he had himself previously opposed. ‘Fine people. On BOTH sides’. ‘Nuff said. Making fun of people on one hand whilst then going all severe and serious and neither stance really convincing, anyone. Creating a toxic climate of culture wars, online which, in turn, devalued and lowered the bar on all media. Which is why every film and television series suffered in quality? THE APPRENTICE. He invented that brand, basically. Sadly, it is still on, in its UK iteration. AXE IT. NOW. PLEEEASSSE. (Ok that’s nothing to do with Trump as POTUS but).



WORST OF ALL, THOUGH:

HE TRIED TO STAY IN POWER, WHEN AN ELECTION (BY WHATEVER MEANS) HAD BEEN ‘LOST’. AS IN, WAS WILLING TO CONSIDER MILITARY STYLE MEANS TO CONSOLIDATE POSITION.

IE: If you MUST jail /silence this man? Do it for something that is an actual worthy crime. This silver medal faux Al Capone style monetary mismanagement thing? PATHETIC. A good lawyer will get him off (in both senses, no doubt?! 😉 )

Thing is? Yeah, ok. If the Donald did indeed use campaign monies to silence a hottie he did sex stuff with? Prima Facie? That is fraud and possibly theft. But one could make a case that his crime is civil and not criminal and in any event, a REALLY good Attorney would simply argue, thus:

‘President Trump admits to paying Stormy. And he would have done so from his own pocket. But for the fact that her threats of exposure constituted a threat to a campaign and team and brand and party, rather than simply to the man himself. So, in his mind, and indeed, as it should, in the eyes of the law, no crime was committed. Money was not a problem. And my client is not on trial for his political beliefs or words and actions with which the Court may simply disagree or object to.’..

That sorta thing. Point is? This is a piss poor attempt to punish Trump for other stuff, under a second choice minor violation. If it succeeds? Wow. Well done. You really did nail him for something massive (not!). Oh and you possibly empower his supporter base for a bigger fight?

If it loses? Then the entire anti-Trump establishment will look weak and inept, at best. And you thereby give him THE BIGGEST COMEBACK OPPORTUNITY. Ever. Cue unfettered run for and possible return to THE WHITE HOUSE. Good job. Well done!

I’m not saying that Trump is beyond or above the law. But it has to be the ‘right’ law and the important one, with tactical precision and strategic vision IF you do indeed, choose to try and take him down. Is all. The end.