SECRET INVASION TRAILER IS EVERYTHING WRONG WITH MEDIA TODAY

Oh where to begin with this??

1: Marvel. You just don’t get it, do you? It is a shared universe of heroes, right? Ergo, one man missions = bollox. Been that way since AVENGERS.

2: Nick Fury has done all of this before and better, in WINTER SOLDIER.

3: Olivia Colman playing M from James Bond, basically/ No prizes for guessing her next gig, so? Lazy. Yawn.

4: Lots of coded outdated espionage plot hints. STOP IT.

5: Skrulls have had their storyline in CAPTAIN MARVEL.

6: This should have been a MOVIE?

7: That beard, on Sam Jackson looks, awful.

THIS CAN ONLY BE SAVED..BY A DAVID HASSELHOFF CAMEO!

Anyway. Judge for yourselves, below. Yawn.