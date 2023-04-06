HARRRRYYYYY POTTTTTER new reboot series Good to Go?

Here’s why this is GREAT news!

1: Puts JK back on top. No more casting her out for saying women are women. She was NEVER anti trans btw. Her objection was to the denial of the biological fact of a ‘woman’ and the attendant rights, respect and protection afforded to females. ‘Trans’ is a process to BECOME a woman. It is not, nor ever should be, some divisive social media culture war bullying troll tool posing as compassion. Some people are mis-gendered and born to the wrong bodies. If they have the courage, strength and determination to endure the traumatic transition toward the counterpart male/female mechanisms? Great. If not? Let them take their time and live, accordingly. But hounding, slandering, libelling and threatening JK is not a good look, whatever your persuasion.

2: Gets rid of ANY notion that this franchise depends upon Daniel Radcliffe. Harrison Ford, you ain’t. Yes, Radcliffe works hard and congrats on becoming a Dad. But the reality is that without getting lucky, as a kid? The actor would simply not have anything like the career or success he has enjoyed imho. Indeed, the star of the brand is not even Harry Potter (whoever plays him) but Potter’s world of comforting symbolism and magical myth. That.

3: Prevents any more FANTASTIC BEASTS movies? Seriously. They were pushing it with ONE movie in that spin off universe, let alone three.

4: Brings the mythology back to its own roots. On a small screen. Potter ought have existed as some pre Christmas BBC teatime treat. NOT a billion dollar box office behemoth with a cast of thousands. So, though HBO = big budget and cinematic prestige? The scale, scope and format can now breathe better within apt limitations.

5: Keeps the franchise, alive. As in a going concern, which creates jobs and generates vital cash for both UK and US interests, in uncertain times. Though I balk at say, magic wands (which JK did NOT invent, btw, lest you were wand-ering) now being monopoly items in the Potter brand akin to light sabres? We NEED this vital injection of interest and cash. Now. Big Time.

BEST OF LUCK! EXPELLIAMUS! AND HAPPY EASTER 😉 X