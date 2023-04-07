INDIANA JONES NEW TRAILER LANDS IN TIME FOR EASTER!

AND I LOVE IT!

Ok the good:

The period setting is clear. It feels still like an Indy movie but none of the muddled trying to still look exactly like the previous movies problem which plagued part 4.

HARRISON FORD LOOKS GREAT! Is there some CGI /stuntman stuff in there? Course there is, as there always WAS, Btw. Harrison does physical acting. Not ‘stunts’. But he manages to remain VITAL. Yeah, he looks his age but GOOD for that.

Is there some CGI /stuntman stuff in there? Course there is, as there always WAS, Btw. Harrison does physical acting. Not ‘stunts’. But he manages to remain VITAL. Yeah, he looks his age but GOOD for that. Little details, work. Note: Grail knights picture on Dr Jones’ wall. Spookily? I have that same pic on mine. I’m not saying that I am Indiana. But..

Some will balk at Indy slumped in front of a television. THAT IS EXACTLY what he would be doing, off duty. Bit like Han Solo and indeed ALL of Harrison’s best work, the hero is reluctant. They are verging on lazy, in fact, though competent, driven and determined once called into action. Note also: no more silly bow tie bollox. They have him dressed more like Jack Ryan or Dr Kimble. Good!

So, this is not so much a mere send-off to Indiana Jones as it is full blooded tribute to Ford’s greatest hits!

The de-aging looks as good as it can be.

There seems to be some genuine peril and tension and stakes. Morality grey, too and nods to continuity without overdoing that.

Basically? The magic, menace, mystery and everything else one wants from this franchise is there. Bingo!

Quibbles?

SYMPATHY FOR THE DEVIL mixed with the John Williams score. WHYYYYYY? Most overused track. Ever.

Too much Waller Bridge. AND they think she will write and direct the next 007 flick. Seriously. How/why did Phoebe accrue so much power? She’s NOT THAT GOOD, imho. Fine. But. Anyway.

Yet another random insertion of old Dr Jones colleague. So, Helena, the Goddaughter, is what, Toby Jones’ character’s kid and not Marcus Brody’s? That’s akin to sticking in John Hurt for no reason in that film with the crystal skulls.

Baddies look fairly generic cut and paste.

Too much emphasis on Indy retiring. Age him, sure. But don’t retire him. Ever. May as well kill him (DON’T EVEN THINK ABOUT IT!). 😉

I still think it’s a ruddy shame they simply did not retain Spielberg and co and go with opening on Chris Pratt/ an other as Indy (thereby opening franchise renewal, post Ford) whilst still giving Harrison his full adventure? Though Mangold plus de-aged Dr Joes = fine, it seems?

Not clear yet on what the artefact ‘is’? Ark, stones, grail and even skulls = instantly understood. This? It feels rather nebulous. Sorry!

‘That’s capitalism’. REALLY? REALLY? Do one.

On the whole though? They seem to have chosen..wisely.

HAPPY EASTER (an apt time to watch all the previous Indiana Jones movies, religious and family motifs fit the season, well! Plus such FUN!).

JAMES MURPHY IS THE EDITOR IN CHIEF AT MOVIE-VIRAL. Whereabouts currently a mystery but it is thought that he is spending his weekend on a quest, chasing an unattainable, deadly, beautiful and powerful prize . A mythical Goddess awaits. And only the bravest, worthiest Knights win an audience in her divine Court. Fingers crossed. We’ll keep you posted. Meantime? Open Michaelson. Chapter 5. Exodus vs Migration..