THE MARVELS. WORST. TRAILER. EVER?

How do I HATE this trailer? Let me count some of the ways.

1: This was BRIE LARSON’S FRANCHISE. It has been stolen. I never understood the hatred for Brie. She’s gorgeous, works hard, means well and is very sexy, stylish and inspirational. Maybe those qualities now piss people off? Anyway, the haters seem to have won. Cos she is playing third fiddle in her own series. That sucks. Big time.

2: Where is this in the continuity stream of Marvel phases? I have lost count and interest.

3: ‘Avengers’ written off as a sub-clause in joke relic of the past. That’s a shame. Because just four years ago, that brand broke box office records and defined cinema. Subsequently? Marvel has neither rebooted completely nor redefined, adequately. This trailer serves as a reminder of that sad fact.

4: I do not know who most of these characters ARE. Ergo why should I give a toss that they are teaming up? I don’t.

5: IT THINKS IT HAS WARMTH, CHARM AND COMEDIC VALUE. Yet has NONE of those qualities, however presumptuous and entitled they may feel in the marketing of this festering puss under guise of said faux good will.

Iron Man, this isn’t.

MAKE IT STOP. PLEASE. But I do love Brie. So may watch it on streaming and just fast forward to and press pause on her..bits 😉