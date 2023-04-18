My Favourite Films. With Alex Hunter!

Alex Hunter’s professional career as an artist began in 1970. She began experimenting with epoxy resin and developed a style which brought attention to her work. The Todd Gallery in Beverly Hills became the first gallery to have a “One Woman Show” for her in 1971. Her career started to take off until the death of her partner, Joi Lansing, in 1972. Joi had been her inspiration and greatest fan. With the devastating loss of Joi, she stopped painting until a life-changing horse accident in 1989 brought back her appreciation for life and the beauty it holds.

She had moved to Scottsdale, Az., and began painting once again, with a new vision and love for the magnificence of color mixed with emotion. With this new enthusiasm, she was asked to show her work in Atlanta, Georgia. After a successful response to her paintings, a gallery owner from Athens, Greece, took some of her work to show in his art gallery. Her work was received with open arms, and her career was re-born.

Hunter has evolved with her art into designing and making jewellery. She delights in creating one of a kind necklaces for women and men. This is her passion.

She’s shown in Phoenix, Scottsdale and will now be showing her wearable art at Nicole’s on El Paseo in Palm Desert, California. Her new home is Palm Springs, California, a beautifully inspiring art colony in the desert, where she enjoys the evening sunsets with her animal family…..Sam, Fifi and Tallulah.

Alex Hunter has worked as a reporter and feature writer for The Desert Scene, the society/philanthropy section of The Desert Sun. She has also written a book about her life with Joi Lansing, which was published in June of 2015. Her book “Joi Lansing…A Body To Die For. A Love Story” has received tremendous five star reviews on Amazon.

“Art and painting have always been a great part of my life. They are my home….the place where my heart is alive and content.” Alex Hunter

FAVE MOVIES AT A GLANCE:

AVATAR MARRIAGE ON THE ROCKS TO CATCH A THIEF



ANYTHING BOND/MARVEL RELATED SOME LIKE IT HOT PIXAR!



buy the book!