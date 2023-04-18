Snooker Protestors Interrupt Oil Games

A truly bizarre scene erupted on an oil platform the other day..

A bunch of militant anti SNOOKER protestors stormed the area. They demanded an END! TO SNOOKER! ‘Snooker is boring as shit. Seriously. Many innocents have been harmed by the coma inducing snooze fest that is this ‘game’. So we are disrupting oil. To make a stand. So that the makers of SNOOKER might listen!’. The protestors were removed and arrested and nobody was harmed. But the oil related activity had to cease. Because there were balls everywhere. Snooker ones. Ok I MIGHT have this story a bit upside down and back to front. That’s my ‘cue’ (geddit?) to um..go to bed. Nanite and Happy Mid-week, one and all. 😉