Snooker Protestors Interrupt Oil Games

A truly bizarre scene erupted on an oil platform the other day..
- A bunch of militant anti SNOOKER protestors stormed the area.
- They demanded an END! TO SNOOKER!
- ‘Snooker is boring as shit. Seriously. Many innocents have been harmed by the coma inducing snooze fest that is this ‘game’. So we are disrupting oil. To make a stand. So that the makers of SNOOKER might listen!’.
- The protestors were removed and arrested and nobody was harmed. But the oil related activity had to cease. Because there were balls everywhere. Snooker ones.
- Ok I MIGHT have this story a bit upside down and back to front. That’s my ‘cue’ (geddit?) to um..go to bed. Nanite and Happy Mid-week, one and all. 😉