A Look At the Most Popular Online Slot Themes

Back in the day, slot machines used to follow a simple gameplay mechanic and featured a limited number of slot machine icons. But nowadays, modern online slot games come with top-notch graphics and have a vast number of in-game bonus features to take advantage of.

Just like the gameplay features and mechanics, slot machine themes have evolved significantly over the years. Here’s a look at some common online slot themes that are featured in several popular slot titles.

Ancient Egypt slots

There’s something magical about Ancient Egypt that keeps players drawing to Egyptian-themed online slot games. With huge pyramids, tombs and hieroglyphs in the background, Egyptian-themed online slots transport players back in time to the mysterious world of Ancient Egypt.

Below are a few Egyptian-themed online slots to try online:

Book of Dead – Book of Dead is an enchanting online slot from Play’n Go. Featuring HD visuals and mesmerising soundtracks, Book of Dead comes with a lucrative top prize of 5,000x the stake.

Egyptian Fortunes – This slot game takes players to Pharaoh’s chambers where they hunt for gold and riches. Wilds, Energy Spins and free spins rounds are the gameplay features to benefit from in this slot game.

Cleopatra – This is an adaptation of a popular land-based slot machine. Filled with free spins and multipliers, Cleopatra comes with a top prize of 10,000x the stake.

Fairy tale online slots

Almost all of us had a soft corner for fairy tales in our childhood. And with fairytale-themed online slots, we have the chance to relive our memories once more. With their captivating graphics and gripping storylines, these online slot games keep players engaged throughout the gameplay.

Here are some good fairytale-themed online slots to try your hands at:

Fairytale Legends: Little Red Riding Hood – Featuring top-notch animations and soundtracks, Fairytale Legends – Little Red Riding Hood is filled with numerous exciting gameplay features.

Big Bad Wolf – Set on a 5×3 setup, Big Bad Wolf features a large landscape with a full moon in the background. The online slot has accumulating wilds, full moon bonus rewards and extra free spins for you to benefit from.

Jack and the Beanstalk – This online slot elegantly combines the elements of a fairy-tale game with an adventure-themed slot. A unique thing about Jack and the Beanstalk is the walking wild icon, which can “walk” over to the next reel.

Horror slots

Vampires and freak-show characters are a staple of horror-themed online slots. When playing slot games online, you can find a number of horror-themed online slot games that are based on classic thriller films and popular movie characters. So, slot players can easily relate to them.

Here are some good horror-themed online slot titles to try online:

Blood Suckers – This online slot is from renowned software provider NetEnt. Featuring a gothic design, the gaming action in this slot title unfolds on a five-reel, 25-pay line setup.

Halloween – Developed by Microgaming, this online slot is based on the renowned 1978 movie of the same name. The gameplay action in Halloween takes place on a 5-reel setup and there are numerous bonus features to benefit from.

Gothic – This is another popular Gothic-styled online slot from Genesis Gaming. Along with featuring wilds and scatter special icons, this slot game also supports a demo mode.

Besides these, other popular online slot themes include Pirate slots, Wild West slots, Oriental slots, Viking slots, Irish slots, Historical slots, TV Show slots and Movie slots.