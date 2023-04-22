BLAND-A-LORIAN. I fell asleep in the latest Disney Star Wars offering

I was generally, genuinely, positive about THE MANDALORIAN. But now? YAWN!

The good bits in the final ep of this third season? Visually, stunning. And yes, expands the universe/lore/mythos; self contained whilst clearly allowing for a logical and linear feed to the world of that sequel trilogy. But there were no revelations of note. No truly intimate, dramatic, immersive storytelling here. All rather generic and disposable. Which is a shame. Because this was, to use STAR WARS language, ‘our only hope’. I have zero interest in the other spin offs and desired pace, purpose and poise. I got a middling, slow, rather dull and bathetic conclusion.

They must try harder and do better.

The end.