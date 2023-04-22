Costumes! Jewellery! Costume Jewellery? Glamorous looks and Accessories, on Film!

Our regular creative consultant, Elizabeth Ertel, gives us a tour of the best looks!

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes 1953

Marilyn Monroe

I simply adore darling Marilyn and always will. Besides the fact that she and my mum share the same date of birth, they share the same name.

Let’s chat about the theme song,” Diamonds are a Girl’s Best Friend”. Well, perhaps they do not replace beautiful friendships, they do bring light to one’s eyes and heart lol YES PLEASE. Oh , I digress, the song is beyond fabulous! ” Tiffany’s, Cartier, Black Star, Frost Gorme, Talk to me Harry Winston”! I adore singing this and nicely throw everyone off when they hear me…

Marilyn looks beyond fabulous in this pink gown and sounds simply stunning!

I do admit that my fav of hers in The Seven Year Itch for its innocent delightful story and acting.

Always in my heart precious Marilyn

Pal Joey 1957

Rita Hayworth

Such a fun movie with, of course , Frank Sinatra, Kim Novack and Gene Kelly. How could this gem ever fail!

Rita sings “Bewitched , Bothered and Bewildered “. What red blooded man would not be intrigued? This one I adore to sing and do have a lot of fun singing this fun and very sexy old tune.

Rita looks divine in her yellow evening attire .

Rita: ever the glorious redhead bombshell. (Editor note: was Rita actually read-headed, though?!) 😉

Breakfast at Tiffany’s 1961

Audrey Hepburn

Truly speechless whenever I watch her work! I just watched ” Sabrina” the other night. So young in this role and beautifully acted.

Back to Breakfast at Tiffany’s for heaven sake woman!

Cut to “Moon River” if you will. Iconic, sweet, soulful and breaks everyone’s heart . Wonderfully luscious to sing…if I can do it without a tear or two.

Now onto the beautiful Audrey. Remember those black sunglasses she dawned so gloriously?

Audrey was always the inspiration for every woman to own and rock a (LBD) Little black dress . Gotcha there!

I do admit that I have more than once enjoyed Breakfast at Tiffany’s in New York City. Usually consisted of a heavenly cafe au lait and a croissant whilst looking in the window before heading in to shop a bit. Oh Holly Golightly!

Audrey, how you inspire us to this day with your writings and acting. Always sophisticated and beautiful. We thank you

To Catch a Thief 1955

Grace Kelly

Cary Grant

Sorry but I just had to include the stylish, gorgeously ( is that a word) it is now , devilishly handsome gentleman actor.

Back to the sublime Grace, if you please, Elizabeth

Grace does not need a divine wardrobe as she could wear a potato sack and look splendid. Having said that , Edith Head and only Edith Head, could have created Grace’s yummy wardrobe.

The famous ball scene where Grace wears a beyond stupendous necklace was actually rented for the scene where it is stolen. I could get a copy of this glorious necklace, yay me!

Superb acting, movie score and oh one little thing

Alfred Hitchock directed this enchanting movie.

Princess Grace , you have always been one of my idols . Thank you for all that you have given us with your style and ” grace”

Cinderella The Musical 1957 – Mary Poppins 1964

Julie Andrews

We need to write a book about Julie’s brilliant body of work, don’t we!

This was presented to me a while ago , I was asked to duet ” Ten Minutes Ago”.

I immediately fell madly in love with the song! Such an honour and oh it came out stunning. I give myself shivers. More on that soon!

Julie looked like the princess that she portrayed oh so beautifully !

Lovely costumes and of course the one and only Julie Andrews!

Thank you Julie for the “spoonful of sugar”

One final thought on my picks …

Sad but true

All of these magnificent actresses are gone but one who still burns oh so bright.

Julie Andrews , bless you and may you live for many more glorious years.

Thank you , ladies for providing us with simply the best of the best years of stunning acting, singing and fab movies.

Oh but there is more! Stay tuned for the next instalment of my meandering thoughts .

Big love to all!