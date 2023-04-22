SJP to join the MCU?

That’s right. Carrie Bradshaw might be your new Sue Storm in FANTASTIC 4..
Here’s why that works:
- Good foil to the rumoured Mr Fantastic, Adam Driver (yes, more obvious as Dr Doom, but they once said Daniel Craig would be better as a villain than as James Bond).
- By no means a 20-30 something but neither too young nor too old. The lady is vital. Sarah Jessica Parker = timeless, as suits the idea of a 1960s era heroine, brought out of time?
- She is FUNNY! Seriously, funny. See her in countless comedies if you do not believe me.
- Will bring in the girlie Sex and the City crowd. To a super-hero movie. Without simply being tokenistic m-she-u (a play on MCU, Marvel Cinematic Universe, btw).
- Nostalgia bait. This girl has played a role in every style and zeitgeist within the last 30 years.
- Once shared a flat with Robert Downey Junior. So, if she’s ‘in’? MAYBE Stark does come back? Maybe.
- Accessible, girl next door / bestie to your girlfriend/foe type but with a movie star glitz/ charisma, SJP ticks all boxes and can seduce any demographic back to cinemas.
- Throw in Hugh Grant as Dr Doom? And I am down for this and could even get excited about MARVEL. Again. Maybe.