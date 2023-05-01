Bond 26 Rumour Mill. YES to Hugh Grant as the Baddie. NO to Waller Bridge directing or Madden being 007.

And the click-bait nonsense continues. I prefer fake news though to the lazy ‘ten greatest Bond moments’ or ‘why Roger was actually the best’ typa things. That said..

1: No. Phoebe Waller Bridge is NOT directing BOND 26. And if she’s even on the shortlist? That’s a shame. Because I can think of many more qualified women directors who fit the Bond bill far better than Phoebe. BTW: I have nothing personal against Waller-Bridge. Indeed, I spotted her as a name to watch YEARS ago, pre Fleabag, when she featured in HOW NOT TO LIVE YOUR LIFE. But she’s not THAT good, as in stop making her the Messiah of EVERY FRANCHISE. Phoebe = Miranda Hart, with bigger following (imho). Seriously.

So, consider, instead: Mimi Leder, Kathryn Bigelow, Jane Campion, Patty Jenkins, Alice Troughton, Bryce Dallas-Howard, Sofia Coppola, Susanne Bier, Rachel Talalay, Sharon Maguire, Beeban Kidron, AND MANY MANY MORE LADY DIRECTORS WHO ARE NOT WALLER-BRIDGE. Now, if all are unavailable? Sure, speed dial Phoebe. Til then, however? No!

2: NO! Richard Madden is NOT the new Bond. It takes more than pouting, posing, wearing an earpiece and drinking a Martini with Stanley Tucci. Madden = basically good dude. Nice, charming, ripped, solid actor in action sequences. But ask yourself THIS: WHAT DOES HE BRING that is NEW? How in ANY WAY would his being cast not simply have everyone wishing for a Daniel Craig resurrection? If you stuck Madden in EASTENDERS or something, rather than high profile pseudo-spy shit, would you even think ‘BOND’? I respectfully suggest. NO. So stop it. It’s not fair on Madden!

3: YES! HUGH GRANT FOR THE BADDIE! I SUGGESTED THIS YONKS AGO! And now it is TRENDING!!! This makes so much sense.

A: Hugh’s star power sugars the pill of accepting a new Bond.

B: Hugh has a James Mason quality and Mason was offered Drax for MOONRAKER.

C: Hugh was considered for the Bond role, thereby creating a kind of sparky dynamic with whoever plays 007.

D: Grant can be funny but also menacing. He has a playful nastiness and convinces both in the civilised ether of parties and big houses a Bond baddie frequents, whilst credibly being a mastermind behind armies of henchmen and all manner of nefarious plan. Think Jeremy Thorpe.

E: All sorts of time motif you could play with. As in, Hugh is in there from the start but only at the end do you realise it’s a thirty year mission to take down this villain and we flash forward from Cavill/Norton/Taylor Johnson whoever to a present day Pierce or Tim, taking down Hugh, once and for all (maybe with Nicole Kidman/Naomi Watts as Gala Brand?). Just a thought.

JAMES BOND WILL RETURN! TREAT ALL RUMOURS, INCLUDING ONES SHARED HERE, AS JUST THAT, UNTIL ANYTHING OFFICIAL IS ANNOUNCED. X