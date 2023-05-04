HAPPY STAR WARS DAY!

MAY THE 4TH BE WITH YOU!

Now look. The franchise itself is in a slump. Over-saturation. Fixation on repeated beats and obscure characters. No pace, purpose and a failure to choose self contained serial or epic saga. Identity politics. Russian troll attacks. Corporate politics. Missed character arc opps. Obvious plot developments, ignored/neglected. Lack of innovation but attempt at ‘subversion’. I could go on.

That said? The core DNA is still very much there and there remain MOMENTS of MAGIC, even in the most erratic output. Cough cough MANDALORIAN.

So, here is quick reminder of why/how etc STAR WARS is still very cool.

RELIGION. Yes, it always was that. This is Biblical / an other lore, with action and space visuals. Timeless morality but some familiar Judeo-Christian imagery and motifs thrown in. Monks = Jedi =cool!

Yes, it always was that. This is Biblical / an other lore, with action and space visuals. Timeless morality but some familiar Judeo-Christian imagery and motifs thrown in. Monks = Jedi =cool! CINEMA! The movies (well, the originals, anyway) were a love letter to the art, craft and possibilities of film past/present/future. Nostalgic innovation. The best intro to all filmmaking.

The movies (well, the originals, anyway) were a love letter to the art, craft and possibilities of film past/present/future. Nostalgic innovation. The best intro to all filmmaking. ROMANCE? Accept it. Han and Leia = an all time love story. Right up there with Rhett/Scarlett. It’s fast, funny, warm, sexy, human and thereby helps rather than hinders the space opera.

Accept it. Han and Leia = an all time love story. Right up there with Rhett/Scarlett. It’s fast, funny, warm, sexy, human and thereby helps rather than hinders the space opera. SURVIVAL SKILLS = STAR WARS = Bit of a stretch? Not really. Look closer. It’s your first Scout /Duke of Edinburgh/other expedition. Steps into the unknown. Enduring enemies. Helps you cope!

Bit of a stretch? Not really. Look closer. It’s your first Scout /Duke of Edinburgh/other expedition. Steps into the unknown. Enduring enemies. Helps you cope! SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE: Every type and archetype, both real and reel world, is accounted for and represented in this universe. THAT is true ‘diversity’.

Every type and archetype, both real and reel world, is accounted for and represented in this universe. THAT is true ‘diversity’. EVEN THE BAD BITS CAN BE REDEEMED? Both on and offscreen. If you hate a particular film in the canon, ignore it or just watch the best scenes. Every dark side has light to meet it.

Both on and offscreen. If you hate a particular film in the canon, ignore it or just watch the best scenes. Every dark side has light to meet it. CUTE CRITTERS, FURRY PETS, USED FUTURE AESTHETIC…IE: This is an immersive universe. At any age. From the films to toys to imagery, you FEEL the force/fur/fight/cute comedy etc.

I could go on. And on. But I suspect you get my drift. THIS IS THE WAY. HAPPY STAR WARS DAY 🙂 X