HAPPY BIRTHDAY, PIERCE BROSNAN!

Here’s why we admire the man.
- BEST JAMES BOND. Seriously. As in: he takes the best bits of all of them and merges it, brilliantly. Does that make for a distinctive take? No. Is it as interesting as Craig’s, daring as Dalton’s, funny/charming as Roger’s, cool as Connery or hard as George? No. But it’s BITS of ALL that. Watch a Brosnan Bond and you get a great package of 007 qualities. He saved that franchise and could set the template again, easily (quick cameo at end of a 1990s set period pie(r)ce, flashing forward to present day? Just a thought.
- GREAT ARTIST! Seriously. Dali-esque.
- FAMILY MAN! Has supported those he loves, throughout his life.
- WORK ETHIC: The man cannot be lazy. Always worked hard, always will. Inspirational!
- CHARMING! Knows how to work a room, with style and sophistication and class.
- Great activist, especially for the arts and environment.
- SUPREME SELF CONFIDENCE.
- Funny, whether intentionally or unintentionally, the guy just makes me laugh and have hope for life/work/love.
- THOMAS CROWN! THE GHOST WRITER! MAMA MIA! DANTE’S PEAK! So many fun, fab films in his portfolio and many more to come.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY, PIERCE!