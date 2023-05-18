HAPPY BIRTHDAY, PIERCE BROSNAN!

Here’s why we admire the man.

BEST JAMES BOND. Seriously. As in: he takes the best bits of all of them and merges it, brilliantly. Does that make for a distinctive take? No. Is it as interesting as Craig’s, daring as Dalton’s, funny/charming as Roger’s, cool as Connery or hard as George? No. But it’s BITS of ALL that. Watch a Brosnan Bond and you get a great package of 007 qualities. He saved that franchise and could set the template again, easily (quick cameo at end of a 1990s set period pie(r)ce, flashing forward to present day? Just a thought.

GREAT ARTIST! Seriously. Dali-esque.

FAMILY MAN! Has supported those he loves, throughout his life.

WORK ETHIC: The man cannot be lazy. Always worked hard, always will. Inspirational!

CHARMING! Knows how to work a room, with style and sophistication and class.

Great activist, especially for the arts and environment.

SUPREME SELF CONFIDENCE.

Funny, whether intentionally or unintentionally, the guy just makes me laugh and have hope for life/work/love.

THOMAS CROWN! THE GHOST WRITER! MAMA MIA! DANTE’S PEAK! So many fun, fab films in his portfolio and many more to come.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, PIERCE!